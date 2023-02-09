Is B vitamin folate or folic acid pills a pregnancy superhero or dangerous for pregnant women?

The B vitamin folate is available in the synthetic form of folic acid and citrus fruits and leafy green veggies naturally contain folate while fortified grains are the finest sources of folic acid in meals. B vitamin folic acid is a common supplement and food additive that is folate in synthesised form and according to health experts, our body uses folic acid to synthesise DNA and create new cells hence, it's necessary for regular development and growth throughout our life.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Preethika Shetty, Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist at Motherhood Hospitals in Kharadi, revealed that folate helps your baby's neural tube develop into their brain and spinal cord and is crucial in the creation of red blood cells. She said, “The superhero of pregnancy is folic acid! Prenatal vitamins containing the necessary 400 micrograms (mcg) of folic acid can help prevent brain and spinal cord birth abnormalities in your unborn child. Take it daily and feel free to have a bowl of fortified cereal as well.”

Talking about why folic acid is essential for pregnant women, she said, “Folic acid supplementation is especially important before and throughout pregnancy. It's crucial for a developing baby's healthy organ development. According to research, folic acid supplements taken before to conception may help reduce birth abnormalities, including significant neural tube disorders like spina bifida, encephalocele, and anencephaly.”

Highlighting how much folate do women require, the health expert said, “400 mcg of folic acid per day are required for all females. 400 to 800 micrograms of folic acid per day should be consumed by pregnant women, either as a supplement or in the form of fortified foods such morning cereal or vitamins. 2 In addition to the natural folate found in diet, this is also recommended. Some females might require additional folic acid every day. To determine how much folic acid you require, speak with your doctor.”

However, she cautioned about the dangers that come with consuming folic acid and said, “Folic acid is generally safe when taken orally and at the recommended quantities. Your body eliminates any extra folic acid in your urine if you consume too much of it. Some persons who take folic acid supplements might encounter mild adverse effects like poor flavour in the tongue, nausea, reduced appetite, confusion, irritability, disruption of the sleep cycle.”

According to Dr Preethika Shetty, folic acid allergies can cause the following symptoms:

Rash on the skin Itching Redness

Trouble breathing

Call your doctor right away if you believe you are having a serious allergic reaction. Pointing out how folic acid comes from food, she said, “Folic acid can be obtained from diet. Folic acid is included as a supplement to some diets. When a food is fortified, folic acid is added to it. To find out how much folic acid is contained in each serving, read the product label.” The words "fortified" or "enriched" can be found on labels of such items as:

Breakfast cereal and bread

Products manufactured from a kind of flour known as corn masa, such as tortillas, tortilla chips, taco shells, tamales, and pupusas, are created from cornmeal flour.

White rice

For those who want to start taking folic acid pills, she advised, “Different women have different needs for folate. Consult your doctor to determine the ideal folic acid dosage for you. Taking a daily folic acid pill starting at least one month before conception and continuing for three months after conception is the best approach to ensure you get enough of the vitamin. Following that, you do not need to take folic acid pills.”