Is intermittent fasting safe for everyone? Gastroenterologist reveals who should be careful

Intermittent fasting has gained quite a lot of traction in the world of health and wellness. It is primarily used to create a calorie deficit, as it involves eating within certain windows and fasting during others, allowing the body to burn stored fat. On paper, it sounds simple and doable, but in practice, it may be different. With this eating pattern getting so much spotlight, many people jump on the bandwagon and try it. But is it really for everyone?

Intermittent fasting is the go-to technique to create calorie deficit. (Picture credit: istickphoto)

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HT Lifestyle, in a conversation with Dr Anupama N K, senior consultant - medical gastroenterology at Aster CMI Hospital in Bangalore, explored the vulnerable groups who should avoid intermittent fasting.

Dr Anupama agreed that it is very popular nowadays, because of its extensive health benefits, “A lot of folks try it, for weight loss, for better blood sugar control, and also for more smooth digestion.”

For whom intermittent fasting is good?

Let's first understand who may benefit from intermittent fasting. Since everyone has a different physiology, its effects can also vary from person to person.

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{{^usCountry}} “Some people might find intermittent fasting kind of helpful since it seems to give the digestive system a little break, so to speak. In some situations, it can also ease bloating, help metabolism feel steadier, and maybe improve gut health," the gastroenterologist said, suggesting that intermittent fasting may help some people giving digestive system a rest and enhance metabolic rhythm. But the benefits are not universal. Who should be careful? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Some people might find intermittent fasting kind of helpful since it seems to give the digestive system a little break, so to speak. In some situations, it can also ease bloating, help metabolism feel steadier, and maybe improve gut health," the gastroenterologist said, suggesting that intermittent fasting may help some people giving digestive system a rest and enhance metabolic rhythm. But the benefits are not universal. Who should be careful? {{/usCountry}}

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Diabetic people should be careful! (Pexels)

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Intermittent fasting may seem trendy, but that does not mean everyone should blindly adopt it. Certain groups of people may react differently to long fasting hours, especially if they have underlying health conditions or specific nutritional needs.

Dr Anupama outlined the at risk groups, “People with diabetes, stomach ulcers, acid reflux, eating disorders, chronic liver disease, or severe stomach issues, should be extra careful, especially at the start. Pregnant women, nursing mothers, kids, older people, and anyone using regular medications, should not just begin intermittent fasting without a doctor’s guidance."She also expressed concern how in some cases, skipping meals can make health problems worse, and it can also mess with energy levels. Furthermore, not eating food for long time can cause acidity, headaches, dizziness, feeling weak, constipation.

What matters the most?

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Doctors also mention that the overall quality of food matters more than merely fasting. Basically, if you eat too much junk food, fried stuff, or sugary snacks during your eating window it can lower the benefits that people expect from fasting. Also, drinking enough water, eating fruits, vegetables, foods with protein and fiber rich items, is important, even if you do the timing part correctly.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Adrija Dey ...Read More Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously. Read Less

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