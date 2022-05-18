Is salon facial beneficial for you? Dermatologist answers

Skincare is an important part of the daily routine. The way our skin looks and feels also determine how we feel about ourselves throughout the way. There are multiple tips and tricks that can make the skin age slower, make the skin look glowing and younger. Many of us visit the salon once in a while in order to get salon treatments done on the skin. One of the most common salon treatments that the face undergoes is the facial. However, is salon facial safe for the skin and beneficial for us?

Dermatologist Jyoti Gupta, speaking to HT Lifestyle said, “A professional facial usually includes some variation on these steps: a thorough cleansing of the skin; a skin analysis; exfoliation; blackheads extraction, clogged pores, and pimples if necessary; a facial massage; a treatment mask; and the application of serums, moisturizers, and sunscreens. These facials are claimed to benefit your skin and your overall mental and physical health.” She further pointed how facial can be harmful for the body as well.

Hormone levels: It is a general claim that massage helps in reducing stress hormone cortisol and releasing oxytocin – body's feel-good hormone. However, continuous research has shown no change in the levels of hormones in the body.

Marketing gimmicks: In many advertisements and marketing campaigns, it is claimed that antioxidant facials contain free-radical–fighting nutrients which help in removing pollutants from the body. However, anything applied in spa cannot go far enough to enter circulation, as then they would be considered to be drugs.

Fluid build-up: “Research says that fluid buildup is a major issue with patients having kidney disease, hypertension, thyroid issue, low salt and sugar diets help much better as it helps in internal regulation. Also, since some facial causes exfoliation and mild edema and reduction due to acids being applied, eventually water retention can increase,” said Jyoti Gupta.

Jyoti Gupta further added that in case of irritation and rashes, a doctor should be consulted, and before going for a facial, it is important to consult a doctor on the benefits and the harm caused by it on the skin.

