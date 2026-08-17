Is triphala juice good for gut health? Ayurvedic expert shares its benefits and the best time to consume it

Gut wellness has become a central part of health conversations today. Wellness routines aimed at supporting the digestive system are being prioritised more now, from consuming seeds such as chia for prebiotic fibre to adding probiotic sources such as yoghurt and buttermilk to the diet. Alongside these popular dietary additions, traditional ayurvedic formulations are also consumed. One such is the well-known triphala juice, made from ayurvedic fruits amalaki, bibhitaki, and haritaki.



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A study published in the Journal of Alternative and Complementary Medicine in August 2017 examined triphala's traditional uses and the scientific evidence. The findings mentioned that the formulation may have laxative, anti-inflammatory, and antimicrobial properties. The researchers also revealed that Triphala's polyphenols may regulate the growth of beneficial gut bacteria, such as bifidobacteria and lactobacillus, while limiting certain undesirable microbes.

An ayurveda expert weighed in on the subject, addressing how triphala benefits, who may consume it, and when it should be taken. Dr Avantika, associated with Cura Ayurvedic & Unani Limited, acknowledged that the formulation's benefits come from its three Ayurvedic fruits, each of which has distinct properties. When combined, they work together to support digestive health. However, she also clarified that triphala should not be treated as a quick fix or a magical concoction promising to resolve every gut problem. Instead, it is traditionally used consistently as part of a balanced lifestyle to support long-term holistic wellness.

Why is triphala juice considered a go-to drink for digestive health in ayurveda?

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{{^usCountry}} In Ayurvedic conversations about digestive health, triphala juice often comes up. But why? The answer lies in one of ayurveda's core principles. As per Avantika, proper digestion is considered fundamental to good health, as it helps the body to absorb nutrients and maintain overall balance. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In Ayurvedic conversations about digestive health, triphala juice often comes up. But why? The answer lies in one of ayurveda's core principles. As per Avantika, proper digestion is considered fundamental to good health, as it helps the body to absorb nutrients and maintain overall balance. {{/usCountry}}

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How does triphala juice work in this context? She said, “Triphala juice is used to ensure proper digestion, facilitate proper movement of bowels, and maintain gut health."

But again, she reiterated that good gut health does not depend on a single remedy. It requires a combination of healthy habits, including regular exercise, a balanced diet, and adequate hydration.

When is the best time to consume?

What is the best time to consume triphala juice? As per the expert, it depends on your routine and personal preference. She said, "Many people prefer having triphala juice in the morning on an empty stomach as part of their daily wellness routine. Some also choose to consume it in the evening, depending on their lifestyle and personal preference.” So, there is no single universally suitable time to consume it.

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She also advised following the serving instructions on the product label or consulting a qualified healthcare professional to determine what works best for you.

What are the benefits of adding triphala juice to the diet?

Your bowels improve over time, and you are less constipated.

Triphala juice provides many benefits for digestive health. Here are some of them listed by the expert:

Healthy digestion and gut comfort

Regular bowel movements

Better nutrient absorption as part of normal digestion

Overall wellness when combined with healthy lifestyle habits

Natural vitality through its blend of traditional ayurvedic ingredients

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The expert also highlighted amalaki, one of the three main fruits used in Triphala juice. It is rich in vitamin C and beneficial plant compounds, which she believes make the formulation a popular choice among those looking to support everyday wellness.

Who can drink triphala juice?

Who is Triphala juice suitable for, and who should avoid consuming it without medical guidance? Dr Avantika noted, "It may be particularly suitable for people with busy schedules, irregular eating habits, or those looking to include traditional ayurvedic practices in their daily routine.” However, she urged pregnant or breastfeeding women, children, and individuals with existing medical conditions to consult a qualified healthcare professional before regularly consuming triphala juice or any other ayurvedic wellness product.

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About the expert: Dr Avantika is an Ayurvedic physician and a Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) graduate from SGT University. She has a special interest in preventive healthcare, digestive wellness, lifestyle medicine, and women’s health. Her work focuses on translating ayurvedic principles into practical, evidence-informed insights for contemporary readers, with expertise in holistic wellness and personalised ayurvedic care.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.