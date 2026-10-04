Is washing raw chicken before cooking a health risk? Delhi cardiologist Dr Alok Chopra warns it can make your kitchen dangerously dirty

If you grew up in a home where rinsing chicken under the faucet was treated as an unshakeable law, prepare to have your kitchen habits turned upside down. For generations, many home cooks have believed that rinsing raw chicken before cooking it was essential for hygiene. Also read | Stop eating chicken every day: Study says it can lead to cancer

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

But according to Delhi-based cardiologist Dr Alok Chopra, that seemingly harmless habit was doing the exact opposite: it was actively contaminating your kitchen counters, utensils, and surrounding food.

Taking to Instagram on September 30, Dr Chopra issued a warning, asking a straightforward question: "Still washing raw chicken before cooking it? You may be making your kitchen less safe. Washing can spread harmful bacteria around your kitchen. What makes chicken safe is proper cooking — not rinsing."

The hidden bacteria splashing around your sink

If your immediate reaction is disbelief, you aren't alone — but the medical science behind his warning is solid – when you place raw poultry under running tap water, you aren't actually scrubbing away germs. In his post, Dr Chopra broke down the exact biological threat lurking on raw meat: "Raw chicken can carry harmful bacteria such as Salmonella and Campylobacter." Also read | ‘Stop marinating your chicken in curd’: Nutritionist shares how to get juiciest chicken breast with special marinade

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} While the human eye only sees water washing down the drain, high-speed fluid dynamics tell a very different story. Droplets bounce off the slick surface of the meat and atomise into fine aerosols, Dr Chopra warned: "Washing it under running water can cause contaminated droplets to splash onto your sink, countertop, utensils and other foods." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While the human eye only sees water washing down the drain, high-speed fluid dynamics tell a very different story. Droplets bounce off the slick surface of the meat and atomise into fine aerosols, Dr Chopra warned: "Washing it under running water can cause contaminated droplets to splash onto your sink, countertop, utensils and other foods." {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Think about what's usually sitting near your kitchen sink: freshly washed fruits, drying dish towels, clean spoons, or an open bowl of salad. A single microscopic splash carrying Salmonella can turn your innocent kitchen counter into a food safety hazard.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Heat is the only true sanitiser

So, if cleaning with water doesn't remove bacteria, what actually keeps your chicken safe? Dr Chopra highlighted the fundamental of kitchen hygiene: "The step that makes chicken safe is through cooking." No amount of running water, vinegar, or lemon juice can sanitise raw meat as effectively as high heat does, as Dr Chopra's post bluntly stated: "Heat kills harmful bacteria. Washing doesn't."

To ensure complete safety, Dr Chopra outlined the precise method every cook should follow: "Cook the chicken to an internal temperature of 165°F (around 74°C) . This temperature kills harmful bacteria, making the chicken safe to eat."

How to safely handle chicken

Breaking a habit can feel uncomfortable at first, but adjusting your routine is surprisingly easy once you streamline your steps. Dr Chopra summarised the ultimate rule into a simple, memorable mantra: "Skip the sink. Go straight to the pan." Also read | Chicken vs mutton: Which meat offers better protein and overall health benefits?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Here is the step-by-step approach recommended by him in his post to keep your prep clean, safe, and hassle-free:

1. "Take chicken straight from the package to the pan – no rinsing needed," he said. If the chicken is overly moist, gently pat it down with a dry paper towel, then immediately discard the towel in the trash.

2. After handling raw poultry, wash your hands thoroughly with water before touching anything else in your kitchen. "Wash your hands and clean any surfaces the raw chicken touched," he said. Always use dedicated cutting boards for raw meats and sanitise countertops, cutting boards, and knives thoroughly after use.

Unlearning cooking traditions can be tough, but when it comes to foodborne pathogens, letting go of the sink rinse is one of the simplest upgrades you can make for your health.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.