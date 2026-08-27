Is the AC making your allergies worse? Paediatrician Dr Shalini Tyagi explains

Allergies are on the rise during the monsoon season, but the hot and humid climate makes staying without the AC a real challenge. This leads to people wondering whether the appliance is responsible for the persistent coughs and sneezes.

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In an interaction with HT Lifestyle, paediatrician Dr Shalini Tyagi explained, “Air conditioning does not directly cause allergies, but for someone who is already prone to allergies, the AC environment can sometimes make their symptoms worse. The biggest issue is usually not the cold air itself, but what may be circulating along with it.”

How does the AC influence allergies?

Allergies are not caused by low temperatures but by allergens, which are substances that trigger the hyperresponsiveness of the immune system. Once allergens trigger the underlying allergic inflammation, non-allergic triggers such as cold air, drafts, exercise, smoke, or pollution can precipitate symptoms, shared Dr Tyagi.

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There are chances of allergy symptoms precipitating in an AC room.

{{^usCountry}} “Therefore, treating the underlying allergy reduces inflammation and hyperresponsiveness, making patients less sensitive to these triggers and reducing symptom severity. In simple terms, the allergen creates the susceptibility; the trigger precipitates the symptoms,” shared the paediatrician. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Therefore, treating the underlying allergy reduces inflammation and hyperresponsiveness, making patients less sensitive to these triggers and reducing symptom severity. In simple terms, the allergen creates the susceptibility; the trigger precipitates the symptoms,” shared the paediatrician. {{/usCountry}}

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The AC can introduce allergens in the room, pointed out Dr Tyagi. If AC filters are not cleaned regularly, they can collect dust, pollen and other particles, which may then circulate back into the room. Damp areas around an AC unit can also encourage mould growth. For someone who is sensitive to these allergens, this can mean more sneezing, a blocked or runny nose, itchy eyes, coughing or throat irritation.

“Another thing people often overlook is the dryness caused by prolonged exposure to AC,” noted the paediatrician. Spending several hours in a very cold, dry room can leave the nose and throat feeling dry and irritated. This can make existing allergy or respiratory symptoms feel worse.

“At the same time, keeping the room too humid can encourage mould and dust mites, so the aim should be to maintain a comfortable balance rather than making the room as cold as possible,” she stated.

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The constant shift between a very cold office or car and the hot weather outside can also be uncomfortable for the airways. According to Dr Tyagi, it may trigger coughing or nasal irritation in some people, although this is different from developing an allergy.

How to ensure AC is not causing allergy troubles?

In the words of Dr Tyagi, “One thing I usually tell patients is to look at the pattern of their symptoms. If you are fine when you wake up but start sneezing, coughing or experiencing nasal congestion after spending a few hours in an air-conditioned office, or notice it during long car journeys, the indoor environment could be contributing to the problem.”

That does not mean that a person has to give up AC to manage the symptoms, noted the paediatrician. Simple things like cleaning the filters regularly, keeping the room free of dust, checking for dampness or mould and avoiding extremely low temperatures can help. Good ventilation is also important.

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“And if these symptoms keep coming back, it is better not to keep blaming the AC,” she stated. “Persistent sneezing, coughing or nasal symptoms may have an underlying trigger that needs to be identified. If there is wheezing or difficulty breathing, especially, it is important to get medical advice rather than treating it as a simple AC-related irritation.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

Dr Shalini Tyagi is a paediatrician and paediatric pulmonologist with more than 20 years of clinical practice in child healthcare. She specialises in managing respiratory disorders in children, including asthma, allergies and chronic lung conditions. She serves as the director of the paediatric care department at Medanta, Noida.

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