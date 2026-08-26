Did you know runny nose in cold weather is actually reassuring? Dr Saurabh Sethi shares 10 odd signs of good health

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Everyone has an idea of what being healthy looks like, and runny nose and a rumbling tummy are not usually part of the picture. However, according to Dr Saurabh Sethi, a California-based gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities, that needs to change.

Taking to Instagram on August 21, Dr Sethi listed 10 odd signs that a person exhibits, which are actually a testament to them being healthy.

“Most people think being healthy means feeling perfect all the time. But some of the most reassuring signs of good health are ones people barely notice or even worry about unnecessarily. Here's what's actually a good sign,” he wrote in the caption.

The signs are presented as follows.