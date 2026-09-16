Is your baby breathing toxic air? Here are 3 practical steps to create a healthier nursery at home

New parents spend months choosing the right crib, the safest car seat, the softest fabrics for a newborn's skin. Somewhere on that list, the one thing a baby interacts with in every single breath, the air inside the home, rarely gets a second thought.

Indoor air quality: The invisible threat

What's really in the air your baby breathes at home? (Adobe Stock)

By Tavishi Dogra Tavishi Dogra is a Deputy Chief Content Producer, Health & Wellness, at Hindustan Times. She has over 9 years of experience writing about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being, translating medical research and expert insights into practical advice readers can trust.



Career journey and experience

Tavishi began her health journalism journey in 2017, and has since reported for RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, HT Media Labs and Zee. She joined Hindustan Times to simplify wellness subjects by cutting through jargon.



From decoding health trends and interviewing doctors to testing fitness routines herself, Tavishi always approaches content with one filter: “Will this help someone make a better decision today?”



Subject expertise

With 9+ years tracking India’s health conversations, Tavishi knows the gap between clinical advice and daily life. She knows fads from fundamentals and curates science-backed, expert-recommended solutions.



In fitness, she breaks down bodyweight training, recovery, and posture fixes for desk-bound readers. In nutrition, she translates guidelines into affordable, desi meal tweaks. In mental well-being, she focuses on stigma-free, actionable tools — all backed by research, expert input, and lived context.



Education and professional background

Tavishi holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and began her career reporting on public affairs for broadcast. Those early years in policy and TV shaped how she writes today: fast, factual, and human-first.



Editorial Philosophy

I write with one single goal: To simplify health in a world full of noise by finding what’s actually doable, safe, and evidence-based for my readers. I test claims against research and user experiences. When all else fails, I speak to the expert who sees 50 patients a day, not the one with the most followers. Read more Read less

Outdoor pollution gets most of the attention, but indoor air often needs just as much, arguably more. People spend close to 90% of their time indoors, and depending on ventilation and everyday activity, indoor air can be measurably more polluted than outdoor air.

Cooking releases particulates and gases

Why does the air inside a home deserve a place on that list, and what are a few practical steps for creating a healthier nursery at home?

Cut down on fragrance use before bedtime: Keep these items out of the nursery, or use them sparingly in the home. This helps reduce indoor pollutants. Keep dust under control: Vacuum floors, furniture, and the nursery regularly to reduce dust and allergens. These can build up in fabrics and carpets, and they are often hard to see and slow to remove. Let the purifier handle the work continuously: Cleaning removes dust and dirt, but it doesn't stop particles from floating around. In a nursery, where it's important to keep the environment quiet and safe for babies, a good air purifier can help. The Dyson HushJet™ Purifier Compact is designed for this purpose. It seals in captured particles, so they don’t go back into the air. It filters out 99.97% of particles as small as 0.3 microns, and its special nozzle keeps the noise low enough to run all night without waking a sleeping baby.

What are some important tips for new parents?

New parents can create a healthier home by making small, regular choices. Keep surfaces clean, manage the air quality, and pay attention to the areas where the family spends the most time.

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