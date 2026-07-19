Is your cooking oil making you sick? Dietitian reveals the composition of fats in these edible oils

In Ayurveda, food was never seen just as fuel for the body. Ancient Indian texts refer to sneha, a term associated with oils and healthy fats, as a source of nourishment, warmth, and vitality. Traditional Indian diets consider edible oils important for a balanced lifestyle. Different regions used oils suited to their climate, cuisine and lifestyle. Mustard oil gained popularity in northern and eastern India, coconut oil in the south, and sesame and groundnut oils in many other parts of the country.

Is unsaturated fat good or bad for you?

Can bad cooking oil make you sick? (Twitter/iatpapog)

By Tavishi Dogra Tavishi Dogra is a Deputy Chief Content Producer, Health & Wellness, at Hindustan Times. She has over 9 years of experience writing about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being, translating medical research and expert insights into practical advice readers can trust.



Career journey and experience

Tavishi began her health journalism journey in 2017, and has since reported for RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, HT Media Labs and Zee. She joined Hindustan Times to simplify wellness subjects by cutting through jargon.



From decoding health trends and interviewing doctors to testing fitness routines herself, Tavishi always approaches content with one filter: “Will this help someone make a better decision today?”



Subject expertise

With 9+ years tracking India’s health conversations, Tavishi knows the gap between clinical advice and daily life. She knows fads from fundamentals and curates science-backed, expert-recommended solutions.



In fitness, she breaks down bodyweight training, recovery, and posture fixes for desk-bound readers. In nutrition, she translates guidelines into affordable, desi meal tweaks. In mental well-being, she focuses on stigma-free, actionable tools — all backed by research, expert input, and lived context.



Education and professional background

Tavishi holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and began her career reporting on public affairs for broadcast. Those early years in policy and TV shaped how she writes today: fast, factual, and human-first.



Editorial Philosophy

I write with one single goal: To simplify health in a world full of noise by finding what’s actually doable, safe, and evidence-based for my readers. I test claims against research and user experiences. When all else fails, I speak to the expert who sees 50 patients a day, not the one with the most followers. Read more Read less

Today, edible oils are one of the most misunderstood components of nutrition. Social media trends, influencer advice and fear-based marketing often label one oil as “healthy” and another as “harmful.” This leaves consumers confused about what to use in their kitchens. Nutrition experts say that no single oil determines health outcomes. The larger issues are overeating, poor diets and dependence on processed foods.

What is the composition of edible oils?

A common myth is that all edible oils are the same. In reality, each oil has a unique composition of fatty acids, nutrients, flavour and smoke point. Mustard oil contains omega-3 fatty acids. Sunflower oil is light and versatile. Palm and rice bran oils contain tocotrienols, which are associated with cholesterol management.

"Palm oil is popular due to its heat stability and balanced mix of saturated and unsaturated fats, including oleic acid, a monounsaturated fat also found in olive oil. As different oils serve various culinary and nutritional roles, experts recommend using a variety rather than sticking to just one type" Dr Jyoti Arora, Chief Dietitian & Head – Integrative Nutrition at the All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA), Ministry of AYUSH, Government of India, tells Health Shots.

Separating facts from popular myths

Another misconception is that cooking with oil automatically makes food unhealthy. Since oils contain fats, they are often blamed for obesity and heart disease. However, fats are vital for the body. For instance, palm oil is a rich source of Vitamin E, especially tocotrienols, which are known for their antioxidant properties.

The Indian Council of Medical Research–National Institute of Nutrition Dietary Guidelines for Indians 2024 also recognise palm oil as one of the edible oils that can be consumed as part of a balanced diet. These oils help absorb vitamins, regulate hormones, support cell function and provide energy. The problem is not these oils themselves, but excessive consumption and unhealthy eating habits.

Are home-cooked meals healthier?

Home-cooked meals with moderate amounts of oil are much healthier than processed foods high in fat, sugar and salt. Cooking methods matter too. Steaming, boiling, sautéing with limited oil and air-frying can help reduce the consumption of unnecessary fat while preserving flavour and nutrition.

Does the Mediterranean diet use olive oil?

The popularity of Mediterranean diets has created the impression that olive oil is the only healthy cooking oil. While olive oil certainly offers benefits, it is not the only nutritious option. Traditional Indian oils such as mustard, sesame, sunflower, groundnut and palm can all be part of a balanced diet. Consumers should not mindlessly follow imported food trends without considering Indian cooking styles, which often involve high-temperature cooking techniques such as frying and tempering.

Is it unhealthy to reuse cooking oil?

Another unhealthy practice is repeatedly reusing cooking oil. In many homes and restaurants, frying oil is reheated multiple times to reduce waste. Experts caution that reheating oil too often can produce harmful oxidised compounds and trans fats connected to heart disease and digestive problems. This is especially common with food prepared outside the home, where consumers cannot oversee oil use.

Is palm oil bad for health?

Confusion also arises from labels such as “cholesterol-free,” “sugar-free”, or now, “palm oil free” Many people assume such products can be consumed freely. No product carrying these labels comes with “before” and “after” readings indicating how much healthier it has become. Even healthier ingredients, including cooking oils, should be consumed as part of a balanced diet, as excess calories from any source can contribute to weight gain and metabolic disorders.

The real issue is balance

There is a reason why so many oils have been part of our centuries-old cuisines. These oils provide essential fatty acids and antioxidants that may help protect against disease. Equally important is how these oils are stored and used. Every oil should be used according to its smoke point, and ideally, should not be used more than once.

Why does food taste better with oil?

Another common misconception is the belief that more oil automatically improves the taste of food. While oil contributes to flavour and texture, excessive use can overpower other ingredients and increase calorie intake. Cooking with spices, herbs and fresh ingredients can create flavourful meals without excess fat.

The real problem is not with edible oils but with misinformation and the increasing consumption of foods beyond our control. Good health depends on proper storage, portion control, balanced diets, regular physical activity and informed food choices.

(Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up to date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including, but not limited to, the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, arising from the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority, and the brands have not been directly suggested by the expert mentioned.

This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)