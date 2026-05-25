Is your heart beating too fast or irregularly? Cardiologist shares 6 major signs of arrhythmia

Does your heart sometimes behave erratically? A sudden flutter, a racing pulse, or an unusually loud heartbeat, even when you are not doing any strenuous activity and simply sitting, can feel deeply unsettling and anxiety-inducing. Many people do not think much of it and dismiss it as stress, fatigue or too much coffee. But subtle changes in the heart should not be ignored.ALSO READ: Can excessive training enlarge your heart? Cardiologist warns of silent condition called athlete’s heart

Know why heart may beat out of rhythm, (Picture credit: Freepik)

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In some cases, these irregular beats may point to arrhythmia, a condition in which the heart beats too fast, too slow or irregularly because of a disruption in its electrical signals. To understand what these unusual heartbeats can mean, why they happen and when they require medical attention, HT Lifestyle spoke to Dr Brajesh Kumar Mishra, HOD and consultant, cardiology at Manipal Hospitals, Gurugram, who explained the signs, causes, and treatment options for arrhythmia.

What is arrhythmia?

Let's medically understand what causes the heart to beat erratically. The cardiologist described, “An arrhythmia is a condition in which the heart’s rhythm is disrupted when electric signals that tell the heart to beat don’t work the way they should, because of this, the heart may beat too fast, too slow or just irregularly.”

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{{^usCountry}} So, how does arrhythmia feel? To which he explained that people may feel like their heart is racing, fluttering, pounding, skipping beats or adding extra beats. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} So, how does arrhythmia feel? To which he explained that people may feel like their heart is racing, fluttering, pounding, skipping beats or adding extra beats. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Arrhythmia does not always appear out of nowhere. The doctor noted it may be linked to high blood pressure, stress, excessive caffeine or alcohol intake, and certain medications. In some cases, it may also be triggered by lifestyle habits or temporary imbalances in the body, making it important to identify and address the root cause early. Major signs: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Arrhythmia does not always appear out of nowhere. The doctor noted it may be linked to high blood pressure, stress, excessive caffeine or alcohol intake, and certain medications. In some cases, it may also be triggered by lifestyle habits or temporary imbalances in the body, making it important to identify and address the root cause early. Major signs: {{/usCountry}}

Dizziness is one of the symptoms. (Shutterstock)

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Recognising these signs early is important, as timely medical evaluation helps confirm the diagnosis and determine the most appropriate course of treatment. The cardiologist outlined these signs:

Heart palpitations: A noticeable sensation of the heart racing, pounding, or skipping beats, often felt in the chest or throat without any obvious trigger. Dizziness or light-headedness: A feeling of unsteadiness or near fainting that may occur suddenly, particularly during movement or after standing up. Fainting episodes: Brief loss of consciousness caused by a temporary drop in blood flow to the brain, which may occur without warning. Shortness of breath: Difficulty in breathing or a sense of not getting enough air, even during routine activities or while at rest. Chest discomfort: A feeling of pressure, tightness, or uneasiness in the chest that may come and go and should not be ignored. Weakness or fatigue: Persistent tiredness or lack of energy that interferes with daily activities despite adequate rest.

Diagnosis

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For diagnosis, Dr Mishra recommended getting tests done like ECG, blood tests, echocardiogram, CT scan, MRI, and stress testing to identify the underlying cause. Treatment depends on the severity and may involve procedures like cardioversion, the use of devices such as an ICD or a biventricular pacemaker, and, in certain cases, surgeries like valve repair or coronary artery bypass to correct the root issue. It is better to address it on time, otherwise one is at risk of complications like weakening of the heart muscle, heart failure, or even cardiac arrest.

Steps to lower the risk

In order to prevent this heart condition, the cardiologist urged to follow these steps:

Limit the intake of alcohol and tobacco products.

Stop using caffeine. This includes tea, coffee, colas and some over-the-counter medications.

Manage high blood pressure and sugar levels.

Work toward a weight that’s healthy.

Treat sleep apnea

Get regular physical activity.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Adrija Dey ...Read More Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously. Read Less

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