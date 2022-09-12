Is your teenager struggling with depression? Know the signs, tips to deal

Is your teenager seeming distant or moody nowadays? While parents may feel teen tantrums are a result of indiscipline, at times these behavioural issues can be due to their poor mental health because of all the changes the kids have to deal with during this time. From their changing bodies, study pressure to influence of peers, it can all be overwhelming for them. Teens are particularly prone to depression and parents must pay attention to any possible changes in them due to declining mental health. (Also read: 8 positive things to tell a person struggling with depression)

"Puberty to early adulthood is a particularly sensitive stage for kids' mental health because of all the changes and new pressures that occur during this period. Teenagers may feel depression for a variety of reasons. A familial history of depression, traumatic childhood events including physical or emotional abuse or parent death, taught negative thought patterns, and changes in hormone balance are some of the contributing reasons," says Dr Manju Gupta, Senior Consultant Obstetrician & Gynaecologist, Motherhood Hospital, Noida.

Signs of depression

When changes in look and behaviour are occurring naturally, puberty is a special time. As a result, it is crucial for parents, educators, and other caregivers to be extra alert to the symptoms of depression, which can be difficult to distinguish from typical behavioural changes. Moodiness, parental alienation, and peer identification are typical characteristics during puberty.

Dr Gupta shares signs of depression in teens:

● Ideas of self-injury

● Skipping school

● Academic decline

● Ongoing, nebulous physical complaints

● Overly guilty

● Sensing miscommunication

● Losing interest in previously interesting stuff

● Clinging to parents or being concerned that they might pass away

● Sleeping problems

● Weight variations

● Difficulty focusing and paying attention

Why depression risk increases in puberty?

Dr Gupta says there are several explanations for the startling rise in depression throughout adolescence, however, there is limited consensus among academics and medical professionals.

Here are some possible causes:

Hormones

"The female sex hormone oestrogen has frequently been connected to depression. Girls' estradiol levels rise sharply during puberty, which may help explain why their rates of depression are rising. On the other hand, depression has not been connected to testosterone, a male sex hormone that rises in males during puberty. A diathesis-stress model was suggested as a possible explanation for why females are more likely to experience depression in one study that examined gender and sex differences in depression According to this idea, environmental pressures and hormonal vulnerabilities that are prone to depression interact," says Dr Gupta.

Physical developmental stage

Physical growth throughout mid-puberty predicted the rise in depression rates more than any other predictor, according to research published in The Journal of Affective Diseases.

When puberty first begins

The date of puberty's beginning may affect the prevalence of depression. When compared to children who believed they were developing at the same rate as their peers, children who are "early" or "late developers" may show greater depressive symptoms, says Dr Gupta.

Life's stressful events

"The complexity and demands of social interactions and academic work increase during puberty, which can be stressful. Stressful life situations make certain kids more vulnerable to depression," says the expert.

According to research, minor depression in children can frequently be successfully treated with support and careful symptom management. Treatment options for moderate to severe cases of puberty-related depression may include the use of antidepressants and psychotherapy, frequently in combination.

The following two forms of psychotherapy could be helpful in treating children and adolescents with major depressive disorder as per Dr Gupta:

● CBT: The goal of cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT) is to recognise and alter the cognitive and behavioural patterns that are linked to recurrent depressive episodes.

● Interpersonal therapy (IPT): This style of treatment is concerned with recognising and resolving difficulties in relationships. Depression symptoms can be exacerbated by bad connections or by ending crucial ties (such a breakup or a divorce between parents).

● Antidepressants should be used with caution and under close supervision in children and adolescents since they raise the risk of suicide. Education is crucial in assisting teens and loved ones to recognise the risks and telltale signs of suicidal ideation.

