Ishaan Khatter gives fitness twist to ‘let’s meet at the bar’ and we are in awe

From nailing the trendy ‘gravity challenge’ with Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput to keeping fans hooked with his regular workout updates, Ishaan Khatter gave enough reasons to his 1.4 million followers to gush this Sunday, especially with his fitness twist to “let’s meet at the bar” that left us super charged up to hit the grind this Monday. Raising the bar of fitness motivation as we enter a new week, Ishaan was seen switching on his beast mode as he made the most of his workout escapism in the fire exit of a building.

Taking to the story feature of his Instagram handle, the 25-year-old shared a video that instantly set fans and fitness enthusiasts swooning as he and we too are inspired to follow his version of “when someone says let’s meet at the bar”. The video featured the Bollywood hunk in a black vest teamed with a pair of black shorts and his cool athleisure style completed with a pair of spotless white shoes.

The Suitable Boy was featured standing on a wooden stump which he soon leaped off to climb on a bar above him. In a jaw-dropping cool fitness move, Ishaan then pulled up his full body weight on his hands and heaved his torso above the bar to perform some pull-ups effortlessly.

Flexing his ripped muscles, the Khaali Peeli star flaunted well-toned arms as he performed a few reps while hanging in the air with the bar as a support and workout equipment. Needless to say, we were in awe of his determination to sweat it out with such panache as he wittily captioned the video, “When someone says “let’s meet at the bar” (sic).”

Ishaan Khatter during a pull-up session on a bar (Instagram/ishaankhatter)

Benefits:

Pullups exercise is a very beneficial workout to strengthen the muscles in the back, shoulder and arms while improving grip strength, overall body strength and fitness level. All the upper body muscles including the lats, traps, deltoids, pecs, biceps, forearms and triceps are brought into action when one lifts their whole body from the floor by hanging on a bar.

It is ideal for physical and mental health as it challenges your muscles. Though pullups are very efficient exercise routine, they are not recommended for beginner fitness levels. They are a great way to strengthen your biceps, triceps, forearms, wrists, grip strength, lats, shoulders and your core.

