Ishaan Khatter pulling up on a bar outside a building is coolest fitness move

Adding all the excitement and fun to our idle Instagram scrolling, Ishaan Khatter surprised netizens by pulling off the coolest fitness move on the Internet recently. Switching on his beast mode, the Suitable Boy set fitness enthusiasts and fans swooning as he jumped on a bar outside a building’s fire exit for a pullup session and flaunts his ripped arm muscles.

Taking to his social media handle, Ishaan shared a video on the story feature of Instagram that gave a sneak peek into his robust workout session. Donning a black vest teamed with a pair of black and white shorts, Ishaan completed his casual athleisure wear with a pair of sneakers.

Accessorising his look with a multicoloured hat and the fashion accessory of the past year – a face mask, Ishaan was seen standing on a wooden stump and soon raised his hands to jump and grip the bar above him. Making fans jaws drop in awe, the 25-year-old pulled up his full body weight on his hands as he heaved his torso above the bar and performed some pull-ups effortlessly.

Ishaan Khatter during a badass pullup session(Instagram/ishaankhatter)

Flexing his muscles, Ishaan finally let go off the bar after a few reps and we are motivated enough to hit the grind this evening. He captioned the video, “DUES (sic).”

Ishaan Khatter post pullup session(Instagram/ishaankhatter)

Ishaan Khatter has left no stone unturned to give fitness enthusiasts a run for their money. From losing weight for Beyond The Clouds to bulking up for Khaali Peeli, the Dhadak star has often left us inspired to sweat it out at home or in the gym and we can’t help but marvel at his energy given he has just started out in the Bollywood industry.

