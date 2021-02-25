Ishaan Khatter pulling up on a bar outside a building is coolest fitness move
- Ishaan Khatter switches on his beast mode and sets fitness enthusiasts and fans swooning as he jumps on a bar outside a building’s fire exit for a pullup session and flaunts his ripped arm muscles
Adding all the excitement and fun to our idle Instagram scrolling, Ishaan Khatter surprised netizens by pulling off the coolest fitness move on the Internet recently. Switching on his beast mode, the Suitable Boy set fitness enthusiasts and fans swooning as he jumped on a bar outside a building’s fire exit for a pullup session and flaunts his ripped arm muscles.
Taking to his social media handle, Ishaan shared a video on the story feature of Instagram that gave a sneak peek into his robust workout session. Donning a black vest teamed with a pair of black and white shorts, Ishaan completed his casual athleisure wear with a pair of sneakers.
Accessorising his look with a multicoloured hat and the fashion accessory of the past year – a face mask, Ishaan was seen standing on a wooden stump and soon raised his hands to jump and grip the bar above him. Making fans jaws drop in awe, the 25-year-old pulled up his full body weight on his hands as he heaved his torso above the bar and performed some pull-ups effortlessly.
Flexing his muscles, Ishaan finally let go off the bar after a few reps and we are motivated enough to hit the grind this evening. He captioned the video, “DUES (sic).”
Ishaan Khatter has left no stone unturned to give fitness enthusiasts a run for their money. From losing weight for Beyond The Clouds to bulking up for Khaali Peeli, the Dhadak star has often left us inspired to sweat it out at home or in the gym and we can’t help but marvel at his energy given he has just started out in the Bollywood industry.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Global travellers vulnerable to drug-resistant bacteria, says study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Happy birthday Shahid Kapoor: 5 healthy lifestyle habits of 'vegan' Kabir Singh
- Happy birthday, Shahid Kapoor: From giving up on these 2 food items completely to sticking to these habits for a healthier lifestyle, here’s what credits the vegan Kabir Singh star’s eye-popping athletic physique
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New strains detected in India, UK strain highly transmissible: PGIMER director
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Researchers reveal 'good bacteria' in breast milk changes over time
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Light activities, shopping may help women's mobility during ageing: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Way of using machine learning to aid mental health diagnoses developed
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Students with ADHD are likely to experience significant challenges: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rehab programs that could help people with Covid-19 recovery
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Straight-up cruel: Kate Winslet opens up about tabloids body shaming her
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
A happy childhood might not guarantee good mental health: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Study reveals certain occupations may be linked with heavy drinking
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Immune system damage maybe caused by fructose rich diet: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Japan PM appoints 'Minister of Loneliness' after spike in suicides amid Covid-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Climate-friendly foam building insulation may be harmful to human health: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karan Wahi flaunts ripped back, gives a glimpse of lat pulldown workout at gym
- Karan Wahi leaves fitness freaks swooning as he goes shirtless to give a sneak peek of his rigorous workout session at the gym while performing lat pulldown at a cable pulley machine and here’s why you should opt for this exercise too
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox