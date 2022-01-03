Jaankee Parekh recalls hard days in Covid ICU with baby boy, advises parents to be cautious

After actor Nakuul Mehta, his wife Jaankee Parekh and 11-month-old son Sufi too tested positive for Covid. The actress recalls the hardest days of her life in an Instagram post and advised parents to be cautious with the new strain around.

While the Ishqbaaz actor tested positive for Covid-19 two weeks back and stayed in touch with his family over video calls, what his fans probably did not know was that his wife Jaankee and little Sufi too got diagnosed with the disease.

Jaankee took to Instagram on Monday to share their Covid story and recalled the hardest days of her life in Covid ICU along with her baby boy. She shared how they had to rush the 11-month-old Sufi to a Covid ICU in the middle of the night after his fever crossed 104.2 and refused to come down.

"While most of you may know that my husband tested positive 2 weeks ago, I also got the symptoms a couple days later. I thought not attending my sister’s wedding was the worse that covid could do to me, not realising that what I was about to experience in the coming week were to be the hardest days of my life, yet," wrote Jaankee.

Jaankee wrote how Sufi developed fever a day after she tested positive and it refused to come down inspite of water sponges and medication.

"We rushed him in the middle of the night to the hospital when his fever crossed 104.2 & what followed were very hard days in the Covid ICU with my baby boy. My fighter went through it all. Right from being rushed to the hospital in an ambulance, to him getting pricked 3 IVS, a bunch of blood tests, RTPCR, bottles of saline, antibiotics & injections to get his body temperature down. Sometimes, I wonder how did this tiny human get so much strength to face all of it?" her caption read.

She went on to share that the little one's fever broke after three days and how she took care of Sufi 24/7 while she herself was down with the disease.

"Having to single handedly take care of Sufi 24/7 at the hospital felt exhausting. Little did I realise that a huge part of the fatigue and exhaustion was also because I was positive too," she shared.

Jaankee advises parents to be more cautious amid spread of Omicron, especially around little babies who are not eligible for vaccination.

"Of what we have read, Omicron is supposedly milder on adults, but to all of you with babies please do not put your guard down. Not now. Our babies cannot wear masks or get vaccinated so we need to be all the more cautious as we are coming back home to them," she wrote.

"Also Sufi turns 11 months, today. Thank you my superhero for inspiring us by your resilience & that goofy smile which makes every storm seem so trivial in comparison," she added.

