Jackie Shroff celebrates 69th birthday: Know the secret morning drink he has daily for immunity and vitality

Jackie Shroff’s obsession with greenery isn't just external – for years, the actor has made it a point to gift saplings at events rather than bouquets, urging his fans to reconnect with earth. While most Bollywood stars have elaborate fitness and diet regimes, Jackie sticks to an earthy, grounded lifestyle to stay healthy in his sixties. Also read | Nagarjuna reveals diet and fitness secrets for impressive physique: ‘I do intermittent fasting every day’ Jackie Shroff stays healthy in his sixties by sticking to an earthy, grounded lifestyle. (File Photo/ AFP)

Jackie Shroff, who marked his 69th birthday on February 1, is a vocal advocate for organic living and ancient wellness practices. To celebrate his 69th birthday, we’re looking back at the morning ritual the actor swears by to maintain his health and high energy levels.

Jackie Shroff's morning drink In a May 21, 2024 interview with GQ India, Jackie shared that his day doesn't start with caffeine, but with a potent concoction of medicinal plants. His 'green' routine focuses on immunity and gut health, utilising common Indian plants and leaves.

Betel leaf (paan) is Jackie’s primary immunity booster. He shared that he steeps betel leaves in hot water and drinks that every morning. He also incorporates mango leaves for their nutritional benefits and parijat (night jasmine) leaves, noting that while the latter is bitter, its health rewards are immense. For brain health and digestion, he consumes 'baby brahmi' leaves (water hyssop), which he describes as 'lethal' in their effectiveness for the stomach.

Jackie said, “Paan (Betel leaf), other leaves, medicinal plants – these are the most essential. I add betel leaf to hot water and drink in the morning. It is good for immunity. Then I have mango leaf, which is also very beneficial. Parijat leaves water is bitter but is equally beneficial for you. If you read about these leaves and what they do, you will blow your head off. Then I have these baby brahmi leave that are lethal. They are good for your tummy.”

Jackie swears by these spices and sattu The actor doesn't stop at leaves. His wellness kit includes a curated selection of spices and a Bihar-staple: sattu (roasted gram flour). When on film sets, Jackie bypasses processed protein shakes for sattu. He also shared that he frequently adds cinnamon, clove, and cardamom to his warm water.

He said, “There are a whole bunch of spices that I like to eat – cinnamon, clove, cardamom. You can add these to coffee or make warm water with them. When I come for shoots or work, I drink sattu. It gives me strength. It is from Bihar. Four small bottles of these are filled with nutrition for me.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.