Winter wellness starts with sattu: Benefits of the superfood and how to make sattu at home

As the winter season takes over, it's time to look for nutritious foods that help boost immunity and support overall well-being. One such superfood that should be at the top of your winter diet is sattu — a traditional food ingredient that has gained tremendous popularity in recent years. Made from roasted chickpeas, sattu is an absolute powerhouse of nutrients. Packed with proteins, carbohydrates, fibre, vitamins and minerals, this superfood has numerous health benefits that make it an ideal choice for the colder months Sattu is a traditional ingredient that has gained tremendous popularity in recent years

High in protein

Sattu is an excellent source of plant-based protein, making it perfect for vegetarians and vegans looking to meet their daily protein requirements. The protein content helps in muscle repair, keeping you full for longer, and boosts energy levels.



Supports digestive health

The high fibre content in sattu aids digestion, prevents constipation, and helps maintain a healthy gut. It also promotes satiety, keeps hunger at bay and supports weight management.



Regulates blood sugar levels

One of the most significant benefits of sattu as a superfood is its low glycemic index. This means it releases glucose slowly into the bloodstream, preventing sudden spikes in blood sugar. For those managing diabetes or looking to keep their sugar levels in check, sattu is an ideal food to include in your diet.

Energy boost

Sattu is a natural source of energy. Whether you are looking for a quick pick-me-up or need sustained energy throughout the day, incorporating sattu into your winter diet will ensure you stay energised.

How to make sattu at home

Making sattu at home is quite simple, and it allows you to enjoy a fresh batch of this superfood without any added preservatives. Here’s how you can prepare sattu from scratch.

Ingredients: 3 cups chana (roasted chickpeas)

Recipe: Heat a pan and roast the chickpeas for about 1 minute to bring out their flavour. Allow the roasted chana to cool completely before removing the peel. Then grind the chana into a fine, lump-free powder to make your homemade sattu. Now, you have fresh homemade sattu ready to use in a variety of recipes!

Try this powder first thing in the morning with a squeeze of lemon and some water, or make a delicious chutney out of it — the possibilities are endless!