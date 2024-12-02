Indian superfood sattu is the answer to all your winter woes; 3 easy recipes to make the most of this desi ingredient

When winter arrives, our food habits naturally shift towards warming, hearty and nutritious options. One ingredient that truly shines during this season is the superfood sattu, also known as roasted black gram flour. A common staple in many Indian households, especially in colder months, the protein-packed sattu is known for its rich nutrient profile which makes it a fantastic addition to your winter diet. Indian superfood sattu

Benefits of sattu

Improves digestion: Sattu is packed with dietary fibre, which is crucial for maintaining digestive health, especially in the winter when many of us tend to eat heavier foods. The high fibre content helps in regularizing bowel movements and preventing constipation, which can be a common problem during the cold months when hydration is often overlooked.

Boosts energy: Feeling sluggish during the chilly weather is quite common, but superfood sattu can give you a natural energy boost. The powder's complex carbohydrates release energy slowly, helping you stay energized throughout the day. Unlike sugary snacks that give you a quick sugar rush, sattu is a superfood that keeps your energy levels stable, making it an ideal winter food.

High protein and nutritional content: Sattu contains 20-25 grams of protein per 100 grams, making it the best and most valuable source for vegetarians and vegans. Since winter often brings along the cold and flu season, it's important to keep your immune system strong. Sattu is also rich in vitamins and minerals, including iron, magnesium, and B vitamins.

Easy sattu recipes for the winter

To make sure you have enough of this superfood in your diet this chilly season, here are three quick and easy recipes that will take you just minutes to master.

Sattu and coriander chutney

This refreshing chutney makes for a perfect accompaniment to your winter meals. To prepare, take 50 grams of fresh coriander leaves (washed and stemmed) and add them to a blender along with 4-6 garlic cloves, 2 tbsp of sattu, 1 inch of ginger, 2 green chillies, salt to taste, 1 tbsp of lemon juice, and 2 tbsp of curd. Blend the ingredients until smooth, and your tangy, nutrient-packed chutney is ready to serve. This chutney pairs beautifully with parathas, rice, or even as a spread on toast.

Sattu peda

A delicious and nutrient-rich winter treat, sattu peda is easy to make and offers an energy-packed bite. For this recipe, you will need 1 kg of roasted sattu, 700 gms of bura sugar, 600 grams of melted ghee, and 30 gms of chopped dry fruits (optional). Begin by sieving the sattu and powdered sugar together in a large mixing bowl then gradually add the melted ghee while mixing with your hands until the ingredients bind together and form a smooth dough-like texture. You can also add chopped dry fruits for extra flavour. Shape the mixture into small ladoos, and optionally decorate them with silver foil for a festive touch.

Superfood sattu milkshake

This creamy sattu milkshake is perfect for those cold mornings when you need a quick, wholesome breakfast. To make it, gather 3 tbsp of jaggery, 0.5 tsp of cardamom powder, 1 pinch of saffron, 5 cashews, 5 almonds, and 1 cup of sattu. Start by roughly chopping the almonds and cashews and setting them aside. In a blender, combine everything except the dry fruits. Blend everything together until smooth and creamy. Pour the milkshake into a glass and garnish with the chopped cashews and almonds. This superfood, protein-packed drink is not only delicious but will also keep you energised and ready to face the day ahead.

Try out these recipes and enjoy the wholesome goodness of sattu this winter!