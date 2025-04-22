Earth Day 2025| Jackie Shroff reveals why he is seen with a plant on him at all times

The image of Jackie Shroff with a plant on him at all times has become a signature look for the actor. But for him, it is his way of showing his dedication towards conserving the nature and the planet. “We need to plant more trees and talk about it. I am doing it till the point of insanity. I’m wearing plants on my neck, holding it in my hands, and keeping it in my car. We need to let the awareness spread into children, who are the ones we are leaving the earth for,” he tells us on Earth Day today. Jackie Shroff(Photo: Sujit Jaiswal/ AFP)

Jackie Shroff admits that a school project that required him to plant and grow fenugreek seeds, instilled in him the habit of caring about the planet. “I lived in a chawl which had a jungle in front of it. I started realising the value of trees there. I could sit under their shade and have fruits. These things I learnt when I was a teenager and they stayed with me,” he says, adding that talking about planet conservation should be a part of normal conversations: “We are talking about saving the planet. We should not crib about it or just make it a coffee-table talk. We need to implement it in our life. Once we do it, the rest will do it gradually when they realise the value of oxygen and trees.”

Jackie asserts that the values of treating the planet with respect got instilled in his kids—actor Tiger Shroff and entrepreneur Krishna Shroff— automatically. “They are with me in this mission. My daughter and my son have planted a lot of trees and it’s not like I have to tell them anything. It’s not preaching, it’s understanding,” he insists.

While the actor admits that days like these become token representation of planet conservation for many, he still sees it as a start. “Out of 10, even if two individuals come together to conserve and preserve, they can inspire thousands of people. In the name of development anyway, buildings are being erected, and trees are being chopped down in Mumbai. The more we progress, the more we regress,” he shares, adding that coexistence is also a possibility. “I’ve seen in many places in Mumbai and Pune, where builders are erecting buildings while also preserving the trees.”

Ask him about what needs to be done promptly so as to make Earth a better place and he says, “It is important to protect our Mother Earth, because if we disregard that, it will be like cutting our own hand. We need to plant more tress, preserve water, soil and wildlife. Our main concern should be to create a better future for the coming generation. If we take care of our Mother Earth today, it will take care of us tomorrow.”