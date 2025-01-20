Jackie Shroff snaps at paparazzi while talking about attack on Saif Ali Khan: ‘Baat kar rela bawa’

Jackie loses his cool

As Jackie began to address the media about the incident involving Saif, he was disturbed by the noise from the surrounding crowd. The actor was taken aback by the disturbance, and he yelled. The video of the moment has emerged on social media.

Jackie said, “Dangerous mod pe nahi hai (Bollywood). Yeh ghatna hui hai, durghatna hai yeh. Par iska matlab yeh nahi hai ki koi attack chal raha hai (on Bollywood). Aisa kuch nahi hai. Unfortunate hai, bohot unfortunate hai (Bollywood is not a dangerous juncture or anything. This is an unfortunate incident, but this doesn't mean that there is a series of attacks of going on, it's nothing like that. It's very, very unfortunate,)”.

He added, "But I hope he's well. Sabko apna dhyan rakhna chahiye, apna gharwalo ka, apni security ko, building ke jo watchman hote hain unko dhyan dena chahiye (Everyone should take care of themselves, of their own and their family's security. But also, the watchmen of the building should also be careful.)"

As he continued to express his opinion, the paparazzi kept shouting his name and vying for his attention. Their constant badgering visibly irritated the actor, causing him to lose his composure.

"Baat kar rela bawa. Ye, haan chal (I am talking. Let's continue,)" he yelled at the paparazzi, before quickly regaining his patience and continuing the conversation.

What we know about Saif Ali Khan incident

Saif Ali Khan was admitted to Lilavati Hospital on Thursday morning after being stabbed by an intruder who allegedly broke into his house in an attempted theft. The actor suffered multiple injuries, including one near his spine and another on his neck. After undergoing multiple surgeries, Saif is now out of danger and recovering. On Monday, it was revealed that the actor's discharge from the hospital has been delayed. Speaking to the media, Dr. Nitin Dange stated that Saif will remain under observation for another day, with a decision on his discharge expected in the next one to two days.

Meanwhile, his wife and actor Kareena Kapoor has been appealing to the media and paparazzi to respect her family's privacy and take the spotlight away from them.

Reposting a now-deleted video of toys for her sons, Taimur and Jeh, being taken inside the building, Kareena wrote, “Stop this now. Have a heart. Leave us alone, for God's sake." However, she later deleted the post.