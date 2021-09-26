Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
health

Jacqueline Fernandez does kickboxing, works out with Arjun Kapoor on Bhoot Police set: Watch

Jacqueline Fernandez motivates us to work out with our best friend with her latest video featuring Arjun Kapoor from Bhoot Police set. She did kickboxing and several stretching exercises.
By Krishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 26, 2021 02:19 PM IST
Jacqueline Fernandez does kick boxing, works out with Arjun Kapoor on Bhoot Police set: Watch(YouTube/Jacqueline Fernandez)

When it comes to fitness, nothing can stop Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez from achieving her goals. The star took to Instagram today to share a snippet from her YouTube video. It shows her working out with Arjun Kapoor on the Bhoot Police sets. The two actors star in the film with Saif Ali Khan and Yami Gautam.

Taking to Instagram, Jacqueline posted the BTS (behind the scenes) clip with the caption, "Presenting 'Jackie Can' #bhootpolice." The video shows Jacqueline and Arjun's shenanigans at the gym and a short glimpse of all the exercise the star did with her trainer.

The video begins with Arjun teasing Jacqueline and a few seconds of their banter. Then, the scene shifts to the 36-year-old star nailing a full leg split, also known as Upavistha Konasana or the Seated wide-legged forward bend pose. She also does several other stretching exercises in the clip, like the Downward Dog Pose or Adho Mukha Svanasana and Camel Pose or the Ustrasana. The video ends with Jacqueline practising kickboxing with her and Arjun's trainer.

Watch the clip here:

Jacqueline's fun workout session and her antics with co-star Arjun Kapoor motivated us to hit the gym with our best friend. The actor nailed the entire routine wearing a white tank top and matching joggers with red stripes. She completed her exercise look with a sleek ponytail and trainers.

Benefits:

Practising kickboxing reduces stress, boosts confidence, enhances coordination, improves posture, and burns mega calories. It also provides an energy boost and is an ideal cross-training workout.

Upavistha Konasana or the Seated wide-legged forward bend pose stretches the insides and backs of the legs, stimulates the abdominal organs, strengthens the spine, and calms the brain.

Downward Dog Pose or the Adho Mukha Svanasana helps stretch the lower body, strengthens the upper body, stimulates blood flow, and improves posture.

Camel Pose or the Ustrasana stimulates the muscles in the abdomen and neck. It stretches the entire front of the body, the ankles, thighs and groins, and chest. It also strengthens back muscles and improves posture.

Watch Jacqueline's YouTube video:

