This January is certainly not Januarying like other Januarys or so is the latest thought among millennial as work and play gets restricted to home amid Covid-19 lockdown but Jacqueline Fernandez’ latest fitness video is enough to add all the missing spark to the first month of New Year 2021 and we have proof. Encouraging fans to prioritise their health and lifestyle, the Bollywood diva spilled the beans on the best fitness advice she has ever received, her goals for 2021, favourite way to workout and more health and wellness tips in a viral video.

In a video shared by Truconnect by TV.FIT on their social media handle, Jacqueline flaunted a sporty look donning a mustard spaghetti top knotted above the waist and teamed with a pair of printed brown Yoga pants. When asked about “the best fitness advice” that she has ever received, the actor said it was to “just show up” even if it is for 15-20 minutes because consistency is the key.

About her fitness and wellness goals for 2021, Jacky revealed that she will be adding more meditation to her routine and will up her cardio game. She also shared that her favourite way to workout is a long walk since she is “a Yoga girl” but she also prefers to opt for “something that has more cardio in it” and get her heart rate up like dancing.

When asked about how she keeps a positive mindset, Jacky quipped that diet and exercise plays a huge role in it because it gives the right energy one needs to be alive and happy. Another trick she shared was to keep smiling to send positive messages to one’s brain and the entire body.

Jacqueline concluded by sharing that self-care and wellbeing for her mean to give herself the time to do whatever she wants to do like mediate, sit and eat a meal, spend quality time with parents or family and friends. For others, she said it could mean giving the time to go on a spa or workout for an hour for a healthy physique.

Watch the video here:

Are you motivated to workout today?

