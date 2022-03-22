Janhvi Kapoor's trainer Namrata Purohit shares 4 exercises to work the core that you can do anywhere: Watch video

We use our core muscles for doing almost any task during the day, be it pushing a grocery cart at the store or lifting heavy objects at home or even wearing shoes. Therefore, it is important that we keep these muscles strong because they help stabilise our body, support the spine, and enhance overall fitness. But considering that we all lead a fast-paced and hectic lifestyle, it sometimes gets difficult to pack in a few minutes of exercise in our routine. However, if you are willing, anything is possible. Therefore, we found an exercise guide featuring standing exercises that will really work your core. Moreover, you can do these anywhere and anytime.

Celebrity fitness expert Namrata Purohit, who trains stars like Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Pooja Hegde and more, took to Instagram to post a video of herself doing four easy standing exercises for the core. She titled the clip 'Four standing exercises for the core'. "The powerhouse of the body - the core! Here are 4 exercises that really work your core. Do them anywhere, anytime," Namrata wrote in the caption.

Namrata showed four workouts and mentioned the reps (repetitions) for each routine in the video. The exercises are Squat Twist (15-20 reps on each side), Squat Bends (15-20 reps on each side), Side Bends (15-20 reps), Side Bends With Weights (15-20 reps), and Woodchoppers Side Lunge With a Twist (15-20 reps). You can easily take a few moments from your day and do these exercises to get healthy and fit.

Watch the video:

Core Exercise Benefits:

A strong core helps you go about everyday tasks with much more ease and improves overall wellbeing. Core exercises train the muscles in the pelvis, lower back, hips and abdomen to work in complete harmony. It boosts stability, provides better posture, improves balance, protects organs from external force or damage, and strengthens the spine.