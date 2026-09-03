Janmashtami is incomplete without "makhan." After all, Lord Krishna earned the nickname Makhan Chor because of his famous love for fresh white butter. From stealing butter from earthen pots to enjoying makhan misri, these stories have been passed down for generations. But beyond its festive and cultural significance, have you ever wondered if white butter is actually good for your health? Unlike the salted yellow butter found in most stores, traditional homemade white butter is minimally processed and contains several essential nutrients. According to Dr Archana Batra, Dietitian and Certified Diabetes Educator, it can offer a few health benefits when eaten in moderation as part of a balanced diet.

What is white butter?

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White butter is a fresh, homemade butter traditionally prepared by churning malai (cream) collected from milk. Since it is usually unsalted and minimally processed, it differs from commercial yellow butter in both taste and composition. It is commonly used on rotis, parathas, and festive dishes during Janmashtami.

8 health benefits of white butter

1. Gives you a quick source of energy

White butter is naturally rich in fats, making it an energy-dense food. Dr Batra says it can be a good addition for people with higher energy requirements, provided it is consumed in moderation as part of a balanced diet.

2. Provides important vitamins

One of white butter's biggest nutritional strengths is its content of fat-soluble vitamins, especially vitamins A and D. These nutrients are essential for healthy vision, immunity,y and maintaining healthy skin.

3. Helps your body absorb nutrients better

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{{^usCountry}} Healthy fats are necessary for absorbing vitamins A, D,, E and K from the foods you eat. Adding a small amount of white butter to vegetables or whole-grain meals may improve the absorption of these nutrients. 4. Supports immunity {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Healthy fats are necessary for absorbing vitamins A, D,, E and K from the foods you eat. Adding a small amount of white butter to vegetables or whole-grain meals may improve the absorption of these nutrients. 4. Supports immunity {{/usCountry}}

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White butter contains nutrients such as vitamins A, and D, and calcium, which contribute to normal immune function. While it is not an immunity booster on its own, it can support overall health when included in a nutritious diet.

5. May support healthy metabolism

According to Dr. Batra, white butter contains lecithin, a natural compound that aids in fat metabolism. Combined with an active lifestyle, it may contribute to better metabolic health.

6. Nourishes the skin

White butter also contains vitamin E, an antioxidant that helps protect skin cells from oxidative damage. This nutrient plays a role in maintaining healthy, radiant skin.

7. Supports brain health

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White butter contains arachidonic acid, a fatty acid involved in brain growth and cognitive development. It is particularly important during childhood, making moderate intake beneficial as part of a well-rounded diet.

8. Makes meals more satisfying

Fats increase satiety, meaning they help you feel fuller for longer. A teaspoon of white butter can make meals more satisfying without having to eliminate fat completely from your diet.

Is white butter healthy for everyone?

White butter does offer nutritional benefits, but it is still high in calories and saturated fat. Around 100 grams provides about 717 calories, with very little protein or carbohydrates. Dr Batra advises enjoying it in small portions, such as a teaspoon with roti or vegetables, rather than consuming it in excess. People with high cholesterol or heart disease should be especially mindful and speak to their healthcare provider about the right amount for them.

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This Janmashtami, enjoy Krishna'sfavoritee makhan for its tradition and taste, but remember that, like every festive food, moderation is what makes it truly healthy.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)