Vicky Kaushal says Katrina Kaif now loves white butter and paranthas, and he's grown fond of pancakes

Vicky Kaushal recently talked about his married life with Katrina Kaif. Their marriage is often described as ‘paranthas weds pancakes,’ as he previously told media. Talking about their love for different cuisines, Vicky revealed that they have now started understanding each other's favourite food. Also read: Vicky Kaushal opens up on facing family pressure of 'good news' of having kids Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif got married in December 2021.

Vicky Kaushal on Katrina Kaif

During the promotions of Vicky's next The Great Indian Family, he told news agency ANI, "Earlier, only I loved white butter and paranthas, and now, Katrina also loves it too. Earlier, I did not understand pancakes, but now I like pancakes. So, that’s what has happened.”

‘Paranthas weds pancakes’ comment

While Katrina loves her pancakes, Vicky, being a typical Punjabi, loves his paranthas. Earlier this year, Vicky was asked if Katrina likes to eat parantha, as she is known for being health conscious. Vicky said that Katrina loves eating parantha prepared by her mother-in-law. He told News Tak, "Our marriage is paranthas weds pancakes. They are the same only. She loves pancakes, I love paranthas." He also said, “Even she eats parathas. She loves mom ke haath ke paranthe (Katrina loves paranthas made by my mom).”

Vicky and Katrina are one of the most popular couples in Bollywood. They were rumoured to be dating for quite some time. However, they kept their relationship a secret and never confirmed their dating reports. They only made their relationship public after tying the knot in Rajasthan in December 2021. Their wedding was one of the biggest events of the year and will be completing two years later this year.

Vicky will be next seen in The Great Indian Family as Bhajan Kumar, who faces an identity crisis after finding out he was born as a Muslim, though raised by a Hindu family . It also stars Manushi Chillar. Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, the film will release on September 22. Besides this, Vicky also has Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur, in which he plays the titular role in the film, based on the real-life story of the Indian war hero, India's first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. He is also the lead of Anand Tiwari’s next film along with Tripti Dimri and Ammy Virk.

