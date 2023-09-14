News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Vicky Kaushal opens up on facing family pressure of 'good news' of having kids

Vicky Kaushal opens up on facing family pressure of 'good news' of having kids

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Sep 14, 2023 06:07 AM IST

Vicky Kaushal was asked if any family member or relative - from either his side, or wife Katrina Kaif's side - pressurize them to have kids.

Vicky Kaushal has opened up on the pressure of having kids from his own family, and that of his actor-wife Katrina Kaif. Speaking with Radio City, Vicky revealed that his family, as well as hers, is very cool and they do not pressurize them at all. Vicky and Katrina got married in 2021. (Also read: Vicky Kaushal says he felt odd while getting attention from Katrina Kaif initially, would wonder 'why me?')

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married in December 2021.
Good news?

Asked if any family member pressurised them for 'good news', Vicky said, "Koi bhi nahi daal raha. Vaise bade cool hain. (No one. They are cool people)." He also admitted that he is part of a group called 'rocking family' which is daily flooded with typically emotional messages about the sacrifices of moms and dads. During the interview, Vicky also said that his family is his life, and everything for him.

He also insisted, "The first ones to know I was dating Katrina Kaif, were my mother and father. Aise to din nahi aaye ke Viral (Bhayani) se pata lage, maine bataya (I told them, the situation isn't that bad that they get to know about it from the paparazzi)."

Vicky and Katrina

After months of rumours about their dating lives, Vicky and Katrina surprised everyone in 2021 with a private marriage ceremony in Rajasthan. The actors never acknowledged the rumours nor did they confirm their relationship until the wedding. They announced their marriage by sharing pictures from the ceremony on the Instagram pages. Last year, many reports claimed that Katrina was pregnant, but the couple later issued a statement quashing the reports and labelling them as false.

Vicky's new films

Vicky will soon be seen in The Great Indian Family alongside Manushi Chillar. Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, the film will release in theatres on September 22. He also has Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur in the pipeline. He plays the titular role in the film that is based on the real-life story of the Indian war hero, India's first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. He will also be seen in Anand Tiwari’s next film along with Tripti Dimri and Ammy Virk.

