Jennifer Lopez, Rahul Khanna, Chrissy Teigen: Why are celebs inviting us into their bathrooms?

The 'get ready with me' (GRWM) trend has officially evolved — or perhaps devolved — into the 'shower with me' era. From Hollywood A-listers like Jennifer Lopez and Chrissy Teigen to Bollywood’s own Rahul Khanna, celebrities are increasingly trading the red carpet for the bathroom tile, offering fans an intimate look at their hygiene and skincare rituals. Also read | Dermatologists reveal celebrities' ‘glass skin’ secrets: From boosters and lasers to peels

Inside the celeb ‘shower with me’ trend: From JLo to Rahul Khanna and Chrissy Teigen. (Instagram/ Jennifer Lopez, Chrissy Teigen and YouTube/ Art of Taking a Shower)

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While the trend serves as a goldmine for product promotion, it also highlights a growing fixation with consistency and wellness as a lifestyle.

Jennifer Lopez: consistency is a choice

On May 6, singer and actor Jennifer Lopez took to Instagram from her bathtub to deliver a speech on the discipline of beauty. Stripped down to her skincare, JLo shared that a glowing complexion is a labour of love rather than a stroke of luck. "Hi guys, I'm in my bath and I'm about to go to bed," Jennifer said in the video.

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{{^usCountry}} She added, "I just finished washing with my JLo Beauty cleanser and I was thinking that great skin is not something that just happens. It's not something that you just get. It's something that you create and you create it every day." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She added, "I just finished washing with my JLo Beauty cleanser and I was thinking that great skin is not something that just happens. It's not something that you just get. It's something that you create and you create it every day." {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} For Jennifer, the bathroom ritual is a metaphor for life. After listing her multi-step process — including serum, eye cream, moisturiser, and 'beso balm' — she explained the philosophy behind the routine: “Nine hours from now I'm going to get up, and I'm going to do it all over again, and that's what creates good skin. You, you create it every single day... by the choices you make, by being consistent every single day.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For Jennifer, the bathroom ritual is a metaphor for life. After listing her multi-step process — including serum, eye cream, moisturiser, and 'beso balm' — she explained the philosophy behind the routine: “Nine hours from now I'm going to get up, and I'm going to do it all over again, and that's what creates good skin. You, you create it every single day... by the choices you make, by being consistent every single day.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Chrissy Teigen: 'queen of the five-minute shower' {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chrissy Teigen: 'queen of the five-minute shower' {{/usCountry}}

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Former model Chrissy Teigen took a more pragmatic, fast-paced approach in an April 7 Instagram video she posted. Sharing her 'skincare mix', Chrissy proved that even a five-minute shower can be a high-production event. "I made a little video this morning with my favourite skincare mix I’ve been doing for a little over a year now!" she wrote in her caption, and added, "A pump of Perfect Skin by Christie Kidd cleanser and a pump of Loved01 Skin exfoliator."

Her post highlighted the hectic reality of a mother-of-three, noting that her shower time involves more than just soap: “As the queen of a five-minute shower, I usually do this with one hand while the other has my trusty spin brush...”

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Rahul Khanna: the 'snake shedding' bath ritual

Not to be outdone, Bollywood actor Rahul Khanna turned his shower into a masterclass on sensory experience . His video, which grabbed attention on social media on May 5, focused less on brand promotion and more on the 'ritual' of the perfect shower, which includes music, beverages, and extreme temperatures.

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"I usually bring a beverage into my shower. So, if it's daylight, it's usually coffee... so water temperature is important. I like to start hot, and I like to end cold," he revealed.

The actor walked fans through his exfoliation process with a touch of humour: "I will usually start with a scrub. I like to be well exfoliated. This one takes off a nice layer of skin. I like that. I feel like a snake shedding."

Rahul also shared a tip for those with sensitive skin, noting that he always shaves in the shower, before concluding with what he calls his 'standing cold plunge': "I like to end with a blast of cold water, just close all my pores and to invigorate me... I know this is going to be very cold, so it's going to be painful. I usually do about 20 seconds of cold water, and I count it to make it a little more bearable."

Why the bathroom?

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Whether it’s JLo’s 'consistency' or Rahul’s 'invigoration', the message is clear: the bathroom is the new stage. By sharing these intimate moments, celebrities are not just selling cleansers and scrubs; they are selling the idea that radiance and perfection — be it in skin or in life — are manufactured one shower at a time.

Note to readers: HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them. This article is for informational purposes only.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Panwar ...Read More With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world. Read Less

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