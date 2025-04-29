Just got a new tattoo? Know about the immediate aftercare for the first few days

After finally conquering your dread of needles, you have summoned all your bravado, sauntered into the studio, and walked out freshly inked. The thrill and giddiness of getting a tattoo is whether it's your first or your fifth, stays the same. Once the adrenaline goes down, the aftercare anxiety settles in, especially in the care for the first few days. Tattoos for first timers can be a breeze if you go in prepared! (Shutterstock)

But your aftercare can be a total breeze as well with the help of a few smart aftercare tips. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Prashant Yaduvanshi, Founder, ShamanInk, shared with us an aftercare guide.

Here's the complete guide Prashant shared, right from the first day:

Keep it clean right after getting it

Immediately after getting your tattoo, your artist will cover it with a sterile bandage or wrap. Leave this on for the recommended time - usually 2-4 hours.

Day 1: The day after your tattoo

Have a shower first thing when you wake up and clean with your hands. Try to remove the slimy plasma that could be on your fresh tattoo. Do not use a loofah or any abrasive on your fresh tattoo.

On the first day, you will dry heal the tattoo and leave the tattoo to air. You will have to clean it every hour. This is to remove the plasma that could be still oozing slightly. Cleaning it every hour will remove any potential microscabbing and leave your skin clean to breathe and heal correctly.

If you don’t have the option to air and dry heal your tattoo the day after (maybe you’re at work or have something planned), I’d suggest using a good quality second skin product to wrap your tattoo. This protects the area from friction caused by clothing and helps keep the tattoo in good condition. Only wear the pad for a maximum of 8 hours, and make sure to clean the tattoo before applying it and again after removing it.

If you are having multiple-day sessions, then treat the part of the tattoo done on the last day as the dry-healing area the day after your sessions have finished. You’ll need to moisturise the other parts of the tattoo on this day.

For example, in a 3-day session: the day after we finish the tattoo, dry heal the part we worked on during day 3, and lightly moisturise the areas done on day 1 and 2.

Day 2:

The day after dry healing. Repeat the washing of your fresh tattoo and let it air for 10 minutes before applying a very thin layer of selected aftercare.

It's important that you apply thin layers to allow the product to soak in.

Do this 3/4 times a day. Wash the tattoo before applying a new layer of moisturiser.

Use the following products:

Bepanthen (only Bepanthen for the first 5 days, then switch to any of the products below.)

Platinum Rose

Natural Cocoa butter

Aloe tattoo products

Dermalise Miracle Butter

Repeat this for the next 8 weeks. After 8 weeks I would recommend to always moisturise your tattoos after you bath or shower.

Things to avoid

Do not submerge your tattoo in a bath. Showers are best

Do not use bio oil, coconut oil on your fresh tattoo. Oil just sits on the skin and does not moisturise. DO NOT use vaseline on your skin, it's made from petroleum and should never come into contact with your skin, let alone a fresh tattoo

Do not use cling film on your tattoo.

Prashant Yaduvanshi's special tip: To ensure your tattoo looks amazing for the rest of your life, I’d advise using total sun block on the tattoo every time you go out in the sun and apply every 2 hours, as the sun will taint and dull the tattoo.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

