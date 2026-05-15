Jwala Gutta 'donated 60 litres of breast milk to government hospitals in Hyderabad and Chennai' in one year: Here is why

Badminton champion and Olympian Jwala Gutta has taken to X to share a deeply personal and impactful journey from her first year of motherhood. On May 14, Jwala revealed that she had donated approximately 60 litres of breast milk to government hospitals in Hyderabad and Chennai, highlighting a critical need in neonatal care. Also read | Neonatal intensive care unit: Here's when babies need it, how it helps premature babies

A vital bridge for survival

Jwala Gutta shared her experience of donating 60 litres of breast milk, highlighting the critical need for donor milk in neonatal care. (Instagram and X/ Jwala Gutta)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Jwala Gutta and her husband, actor Vishnu Vishal, welcomed their daughter in April 2025. After a year of postpartum life, the athlete has spoken about donating breast milk to encourage other mothers to consider it. Sharing two photographs on X, Jwala showcased dozens of neatly organised storage bags filled with breast milk. In her detailed post, she explained the profound impact that even a small amount of donor milk can have on a struggling infant.

"I donated around 60 litres of breast milk to the government hospital in Hyderabad and Chennai during my first year of postpartum!!" she wrote. "Why does it matter? Just 100ml of donor milk can feed a tiny 1 kg baby for several days. This donation could potentially support dozens of infants in the NICU (Neonatal Intensive Care Unit)" Jwala added.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The images shared by Jwala provide a glimpse into the scale of her effort. One photo showed several rows of breast milk storage bags lined up on a desk, each meticulously labelled with dates and times. A second photo displayed two large freezer bins packed to the brim with frozen milk pouches, ready for transport to hospital milk banks. Also read | Jwala Gutta on motherhood, keeping her off social media and raising a strong girl {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The images shared by Jwala provide a glimpse into the scale of her effort. One photo showed several rows of breast milk storage bags lined up on a desk, each meticulously labelled with dates and times. A second photo displayed two large freezer bins packed to the brim with frozen milk pouches, ready for transport to hospital milk banks. Also read | Jwala Gutta on motherhood, keeping her off social media and raising a strong girl {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Why donor milk matters {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Why donor milk matters {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Jwala shared that many babies in the NICU do not have immediate access to their own mother’s milk due to medical complications, stress, or premature birth. "Donor milk acts as a vital bridge, providing immunity and nutrition during those critical first days," she said, adding, "Donor human milk is proven to significantly reduce the incidence of necrotising enterocolitis (a life-threatening gut condition) in premature infants!!! Check your local govt hospital to see how you can help!"

Jwala's message aligns with global health standards

Jwala’s advocacy aligns with the World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines. The WHO recommends that low-birth-weight (LBW) infants who cannot be fed their mother’s own milk should be fed donor human milk where safe milk-banking facilities are available.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to the WHO, over 20 million infants are born weighing less than 2.5kg annually — the vast majority in developing countries. These infants face high risks of infectious diseases and developmental delays. Clinical evidence suggests that donor milk is significantly more effective than formula in preventing severe gut disorders and infections during a newborn's initial hospital stay.

By sharing her story and the visual reality of her donation, Jwala aimed to destigmatise the process and highlight that donating is 'safe, screened, and desperately needed'. Her post has garnered widespread praise for highlighting a niche but lifesaving aspect of maternal and infant healthcare.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Panwar ...Read More With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON