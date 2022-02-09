Kajal Aggarwal bashes trolls for body-shaming her during pregnancy, gives tips on dealing with negativity: Read here

Actor Kajal Aggarwal took to Instagram to bash trolls for commenting on her weight gain and for targetting women during their pregnancy. She said that women's bodies deal with major changes during pregnancy, like weight gain and hormonal changes, and the negative comments never help. She also mentioned a few tips that she practises to feel better when surrounded by these negative thoughts and asked fellow mothers-to-be to take inspiration from them.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kajal posted pictures of herself flaunting her baby bump and wrote that she has been dealing with the 'most amazing new developments in her life, body, home and most importantly workplace.' The star said though she is in a good place right now, several trolls have been body-shaming her for the changes in her body. Then, she added that if being kind is too hard, maybe people should practise the idea of 'live and let live.'

Kajal then penned a positive note for people who have been going through similar situations and suggested the 'self-absorbed morons' to look at it. She added that after giving birth, it takes time for women to get back to their old selves, and for some, they can never get back to what they looked before pregnancy. She said that this is completely fine because these changes are natural.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Read the full note below:

ALSO READ | Pregnant Kajal Aggarwal slays maternity fashion in mini denim dress worth ₹13k

Kajal Aggarwal's Pregnancy Tips:

Kajal penned down a few points that she practices to cope with the negative feelings. "Women's bodies are amazing for the ability to nourish and deliver a baby. Some of the body changes that come with pregnancy are uncomfortable, but they all support your growing child. Pregnancy does not last forever," she wrote.

Kajal asked people to focus on the positive work their body is doing. "Your body is changing to help your baby grow and develop. This is normal," she wrote. She asked them to express their feelings, talk with their partner, family, or friends, and never keep them bottled up.

She also suggested workout to feel better during the nine months. "Get regular physical activity. A light swim or walk can help you clear your mind and get the focus off your body image. Try prenatal yoga (if your doctor, a gynaecologist is okay with it). Yoga helps you focus less on how your body looks and more on the link between your body and your mind," Kajal wrote.

In the end, she suggested her followers get a massage (if their doctor or gynaecologist is okay with it) to relieve stress and anxiety, learn more about pregnancy, and seek mental health support. "There is no shame in reaching out for help. Do it for yourself and your baby. Talk to your doctor or nurse about where to find support," the post said in the end.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kajal's post got support from her followers and several celebrities. Samantha Ruth Prabhu commented, "You are and will always be beautiful."

Meanwhile, Kajal's husband, Gautam Kitchlu, had confirmed the pregnancy in a New Year post. The couple tied the knot in the presence of close friends and family in Mumbai in October 2020.