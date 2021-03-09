Kangana Ranaut braves Mumbai heat in floral saree, 3.8 lakh Dior bag

Kangana Ranaut was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport as she headed to Delhi for the shoot of her upcoming film, Tejas. The Thalaivi actor makes sure she is always impeccably dressed, whether its on the red carpet, at family weddings, Instagram posts and especially at the airport. Sticking to her usual aesthetic these days, the Dhaakad actor opted for a breezy, floral printed saree at for the airport, she stepped out of her car without a mask and posed for the cameras. She wore a sleeveless pink blouse with the white saree that had pink and purple flowers printed on it. The Queen actor had her hair up in a bun, she wore shades and a tiny bindi, sporting very little make up and strappy white heels. With this Kangana went for one of her favourite bags for when she's travelling, her powdery pink Dior handbag. Taking to her Twitter, Kangana shared photos of herself at the airport with the caption, "Reached Delhi for #Tejas shoot... early morning shift tom, lots of work in coming days but definitely looking forward to some street food as well."

Kangana has often been spotted with her Lady Dior handbag, which is described by Dior as the epitome of Dior's vision of elegance and beauty. The iconic bag is made with soft lambskin topstitched with the Cannage motif, rounded handles and D.i.o.r charms in gold colour. The bag comes with a shoulder strap that can be removed. The bag is currently priced on the Dior website at $5,200 which comes to approximately ₹3.8 lakhs.

On the professional front, Kangana has been shooting for action film Dhaakad in Madhya Pradesh alongside Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta. Kangana plays Agent Agni in the film produced by Sohail Maklai and directed by Raznees Ghai, it is set to release in October of this year. Her other upcoming projects are Thalaivi and Tejas.