Kangana Ranaut perfects Indian wear for Mumbai summers in pink-white cotton suit
- Kangana Ranaut looked radiant in a pink anarkali kurta with full, churidar sleeves, a white churidar and a self printed white dupatta. The Queen actor's look is perfect for the blazing heat of Mumbai.
Kangana Ranaut is having quite an eventful 2021, with back to back shoots, dubbings and not to forget the many controversies and Twitter feuds she is often surrounded by, the actor was recently spotted in Mumbai heading for the dubbing of her upcoming film Thalaivi. A fan page of Kangana's shared images of the actor looking radiant in a pink anarkali kurta with full, churidar sleeves, a white churidar and a self printed white dupatta. The Manikarnika actor flashed a smile for the paps in her silver reflective sunglasses. She had her hair tied in a lose bun and wore white slides on her feet, sporting no make-up. The Queen actor's look is perfect for the blazing heat of Mumbai. Kangana retweeted the post shared by the fan account admitting that she had had quite a busy year and had not taken any break even not when she had cramps because of periods. She wrote, "Dubbing for #Thalaivi I haven’t had a single day’s break not even through my periods not a single day off since 2021 started. Not complaining #justsaying."
Kangana, who has gained several kilograms for her role as the late J. Jayalalithaa. former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu in Thalaivi as well as lost a lot of it for her role in the action film Dhaakad, is known for leaving no stone unturned when it comes to portraying her onscreen characters to perfection. The actor recently also shared the intense army training she is undergoing for her role as an Indian Air Force pilot in her upcoming film Tejas. The Queen actor took to her social media feeds to share a video of herself climbing a netted wall as part of her army training. On Instagram she captioned her post, "Jealous crabs will always try and pull us down but we must rise higher and higher!! (after the shoot army training for #Tejas)."
While on Twitter she wrote, "Just to wear the uniform is not enough, it’s important to live through their struggles and hardships to know what it takes to have muscles of iron and nerves of steel #Faujilife #Tejas Training to be worthy of the uniform. Jai Hind."
