Kangana Ranaut on how she likes to 'chill' and unwind: 'Kisi se baat nahi karna, kisi ki shakal nahi dekhna'

Unwinding at home, away from the hustle and bustle of social interactions, can be incredibly rejuvenating. In a recent episode of Shubhankar Mishra's Unplugged podcast, actor and BJP leader Kangana Ranaut revealed how she loves to unwind at home. From practising yoga to calm her mind and body to getting lost in a book, Kangana gave a glimpse of what her 'chill' time away from films and politics looks like.

‘I am in my room and I love my house’

Kangana Ranaut said about her 'me time', “I have two extremes, either I work a lot or I don't work at all. Toh phir mujhe kisi ko milna bhi aisa lagta hai jaise bohut bada kaam hai. To main kahi jaati nahi hoon, kisi ko milti nahi hoon (Even if I have to meet someone, it seems like a task to me; so I don't go out or meet people). I am in my room, and I love my house. Ghar pe pade rehna, kuch padna, I love that. Yoga kar liya, kuch gana sunn liya, acha kuch paka ke kha liya, ye sab mera chill karne ka tareeka hai (I love staying at home, reading, doing yoga, listening to music, cooking and eating; that is how I like to chill).”

Kangana on how she likes to ‘unwind’

Kangana further said, “Lekin koi aur log mere paas aye ghar pe, aur baat karna, ye sab... mujhe phir se lagta hai ki ab inko entertain karo because sara hafta mera nikla hai itne logo ko entertain or engage karke... mere liye sabse bada unwind karna hai – kisi se baat nahi karna, kisi ki shakal nahi dekhna, kisi ki awaz nahi sun na aur bilkul mujhe insaan toh chahiye hee nahi apne aas paas (If someone comes home when I want to relax, I do not want to entertain them and engage with them after meeting so many people all week. The biggest way in which I unwind is by not meeting anyone, not seeing anyone's face or listening to anyone's voice. I do not want a human being around me).”

