Kareena Kapoor Khan's viral video of weighted squats is perfect fitness inspo this Monday evening

Come winters and our workout procrastination grows wings but Bollywood hottie Kareena Kapoor Khan set fire to all our drooping energies this Monday evening with her perfect fitness motivation as she dropped a video of herself performing weighted squats at home. A regular in keeping fans updated about her workout sessions from home, Kareena made fitness enthusiasts’ jaws drop in awe as she flaunted a killer waistline in her latest squat video.

Taking to her Instagram handle's story feature, Kareena shared a video featuring her donning a sultry neon pink sports bra teamed with a pair of matching tights. Completing her athleisure look with a pair of spotless white sneakers and hair pulled back into a low messy bun, Kareena was seen balancing a dumbbell in one hand.

Holding a loaded barbell for support with her other hand, Kareena performed weighted squats to Diljit Dosanjh's song, Born To Shine and that is all the Monday motivation we need to burn some calories this cold winter evening. She captioned the video, “It’s Monday ... chalo utho everybody (sic)” and added, “p.s. never without my favourite Diljit Dosanjh track (sic)”.

Benefits:

Strengthening our lower body including butts and legs is crucial as they keep us moving all day. Squats help avoid injury by firing up smaller muscles to balance the body. It also increase stability by improving imbalances, builds lower body strength, tones the legs and glutes and strengthens the core muscles.

Apart from correcting muscle imbalances, leg exercises help in injury recovery and even manage chronic conditions including diabetes, heart disease and arthritis. Additionally, they tone the body, melt belly fat and increase stability and strength.

One of the best things you can do for a change towards health and fitness this winter is to get your body moving and while exercising, you might start with modest exercise. Take fitness inspo from Kareena and you can choose simple at-home workouts like planks, squats, lunges, etc. if you don't have time to join a gym, yoga, or Zumba studio.

Cardio can be very beneficial and to begin with, you might jog in the morning or evening or even consider using the stairs. Make sure you exercise for 30 to 40 minutes every day.

When performing a squat, the trainee lowers their hips from a standing position and then stands back up. The hip and knee joints flex while the ankle joint dorsiflexes; in contrast, when standing up, the hip and knee joints extend while the ankle joint plantarflexes. It helps to increase your muscle strength and hypertrophy and fat loss and increase your bone density.