Kareena Kapoor's yoga coach shares 5 asanas to relieve backache, fix posture, strengthen back muscles: Watch video

The work-from-home setup amid the Covid-19 pandemic has forced many of us to lead sedentary lifestyles. Spending long hours sitting in front of our laptops often leads to back issues that eventually affect our day to day life and make even simple tasks difficult. Therefore, it becomes necessary to include exercises or yoga asanas in our routine to help us deal with the same. And Kareena Kapoor's trainer Anshuka Parwani has the perfect yoga guide featuring five asanas to help you do the same. So, whether you are leading an inactive lifestyle or find it taxing to take out time to stretch your body to improve spinal health or want to fix your posture and strengthen your back muscles, these yoga poses will help you out.

On Tuesday, Anshuka, known for training stars like Ananya Panday, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, and Rakul Preet Singh, took to her Instagram page to post a video. It showed the yoga instructor doing five yoga asanas to help relieve backaches and strengthen back muscles. They are Ardha Chandrasana or Half Moon Pose, Trikonasana or Triangle Pose, Cat-Cow Pose or Marjaryasana-Bitilasana, Bhujangasana or Cobra Pose, and Child's Pose or Balasana.

Anshuka posted the video on her page with a long note explaining the importance of maintaining good spinal health and fixing back issues. She wrote, "Put your back into it! Sedentary lifestyle, poor posture, muscle strain, arthritis, etc. are just some causes for backaches. Spinal health is very important to maintain core stability and structural support in the body. Yoga asanas help in stretching and toning the muscles of your spine, which results in less backache, better balance and a straighter posture. Work on strengthening your back now so you don't regret it later! Do these religiously and you will see the difference."

Apart from fixing back issues, here are some other benefits of these asanas.

Ardha Chandrasana or Half Moon Pose Benefits:

Ardha Chandrasana or Half Moon Pose improves postural imbalances, provides stability, and opens the hamstrings, chest and hips. It can also strengthen ankles, knees, legs, and abdomen muscles.

Trikonasana or Triangle Pose Benefits:

Trikonasana or Triangle Pose helps activate core muscles, stretch and lengthen the spine, improve flexibility, open the hips and shoulders, and reduce stress.

Cat-Cow Pose or Marjaryasana-Bitilasana Benefits:

Cat-Cow Pose is beneficial for the body and mind. It improves focus, coordination, mental stability and blood circulation and relieves stress.

Bhujangasana or Cobra Pose Benefits:

Bhujangasana or Cobra Pose gives a good stretch to the chest and lungs, shoulders, and abdomen. It helps tone the buttocks, stimulate abdominal organs, relieve stress and fatigue, and open the heart and lungs.

Child's Pose or Balasana Benefits:

Child's Pose or Balasana stretches the spine, thigh, hips and ankles and boosts blood circulation to the head. This pose also helps calm the mind and reduce anxiety and fatigue.

Which pose are you trying out today?