Karishma Tanna aces couple fitness goals with Varun Bangera. Watch video

Karishma Tanna is the perfect definition of a fitness enthusiast. The actor loves her time in the gym and is often spotted acing fresh fitness goals. When not working, Karishma is spotted in the quaint corners of her gym working out in animal mode. Be it yoga or high intensity workout routine, she believes in dedicating her focus and concentration to her workout routine. Karishma's Instagram profile is replete with pictures and videos from her gym routine and they always manage to get us motivated to take care of our health as well.

Karishma Tanna recently got married to her fiancé Varun Bangera. Their couple fitness videos and pictures are another attraction for her Instagram fans. Varun and Karishma keep setting couple goals higher for us with videos of them working out together. A few weeks back, Karishma shared a super intense video of herself with Varun as a part of their post-wedding workout and it managed to slay couple fitness goals for her Instagram family.

Karishma Tanna, on Saturday, shared a snippet of her weekend workout session and it is making us go aww. In the video, Karishma, perched up on the shoulders of Varun, can be seen being lifted as Varun can be seen practising his squats. Varun, with Karishma on his shoulders, can be seen focused on acing squats repeatedly, with their fitness trainer around for supervision. With the video, Karishma initiated the couple fitness challenge on Instagram for her fans to follow her footsteps. Take a look at the video here:

Squats are a great fitness routine aimed at burning calories and helping in losing weight. Squats also help in strengthening the bones, ligaments and tendons around the leg muscles. This fitness routine also helps in working out of the hip muscles, obliques, calves and hamstrings.

