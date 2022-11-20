Karishma Tanna keeps it calm with inversions. See her post

Karishma Tanna is a fitness enthusiast. The actor hardly stays away from the gym for a long time. Often, Karishma is seen sharing snippets from her gym diaries on her Instagram profile. With every snippet, the actor shares the necessary motivation for us to start hitting the gym. Karishma also turns her home into her workout arena at times. From high intensity workouts to yoga to meditation, Karishma keeps herself relaxed and healthy with her fitness routine. Karishma can do it all – from having an intense leg day at the gym to slowing down with a relaxing yoga routine. Her yoga snippets are goals for us.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ: Karishma Tanna, with a workout routine, proves ‘consistency is the key’

Karishma, a day back, shared a short video from her weekend workout routine. For the weekend, Karishma chose to opt for a session in her home with her trainer for company. In the start of the video, Karishma can be seen relaxing her body with The Cobra Pose. Then she can be seen taking up a range of yoga inversions under the supervision of her yoga trainer. In the later part of the video, Karishma can be seen performing a headstand, and then stretching her leg backwards and supporting them against a wall. She can also be seen performing the Wheel Pose with her trainer using callisthenic ropes to stretch her core muscles upwards. “Keep it calm,” wrote Karishma in the caption as she shared the video on Instagram. Take a look at her weekend workout routine here.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The routine performed by Karishma comes with multiple health benefits. Headstand helps in strengthening the upper body, spine, core and the abdominal muscles. It also helps in stimulating the pineal and the pituitary glands. The Cobra Pose, on the other hand, helps in strengthening the lower back, and boosting the posture of the body. The Wheel Pose, also known as Chakrasana, helps in stretching the chest and shoulders, and improving spinal flexibility.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}