Karishma Tanna, with a workout routine, proves ‘consistency is the key’

Karishma Tanna’s fitness diaries are motivating, as well as they keep giving us the necessary motivation to start taking our health seriously. Karishma Tanna swears by high intensity workouts and yoga. From chilling and slowing down with a yoga routine to sharing snippets from her gym routine where she can be seen in animal mode, working out, Karishma’s Instagram profile is replete with such workout videos and pictures. The actor keeps serving us with all kinds of inspo to start hitting the gym. She also believes in taking a break once in a while to give the necessary rest to her body and indulge in all kinds of food cravings. Equally, she loves getting back to the gym after the break and burn all the extra calories gained.

Karishma, a day back, shared a short video of herself, compiling a day’s workout routine at the gym. In the video, the actor can be seen performing several kinds of strength training routines. In the beginning, she can be seen starting her day with arm strengthening exercise by holding weights in front of her. Then she can be seen working on her core muscles by performing a handstand with the help of a support at the back. She can be seen working out her leg muscles by putting them against a surface placed at the back. “Consistency is the key,” this is the fitness mantra that Karishma believes in about fitness and lives by.

The workout routine performed by Karishma in the video, comes with multiple health benefits. Strength training routines help in protecting the joints from injury and strengthening the body for everyday activities. Handstand, on the other hand, helps in targeting the shoulders, arms, core, and back. It also helps in boosting balance and circulation throughout the body. It also helps in improving lymph flow.