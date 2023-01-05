Karishma Tanna’s super intense workout routine is meant to be bookmarked

Karishma Tanna is an absolute fitness enthusiast. The actor, who celebrated the New Year in style, is back to the grind now. Karishma's fitness snippets are reminders for her Instagram family to stop being lazy and start hitting the gym. Karishma believes in the healing power of good workouts and yoga. Often, the actor is spotted sharing snippets from her fitness diaries on her Instagram profile in the form of pictures and videos. The actor believes in focusing her dedication and hard work into her gym routine and it shows on her. Karishma also believes in taking a break once in a while to heal the body and give it the necessary rest.

Karishma, on Thursday, shared a short compilation video on her Instagram profile, and it is making us look too bad. The actor kickstarted the midweek fitness routine with a boost. Karishma started her morning routine by acing a handstand with her legs against the wall, but with a twist – she can be seen balancing her body on a gym ball. Then she can be seen performing a range of workout routines that are not for the faint-hearted at all. Karishma, in the later part of the video, can be seen acing pullups, but all the while, being in a hanging position, with her legs stretched outwards. She can also be seen walking on a treadmill backwards, by harnessing her body with the help of two gym bars. With the video, Karishma shared her fitness mantra for this year - “Growth and comfort do not co-exist. Push yourself every day.”

The routine performed by Karishma in the video comes with multiple health benefits. Handstand helps in targeting the shoulders, arms, core muscles and the back muscles. It also helps in boosting circulation and lymph flow. Pullups, on the other hand, helps in improving grip strength and the fitness level f the body. It also helps in strengthening the back and the shoulder muscles. Walking on the treadmill helps in building muscles, and reducing the risk of chronic illnesses. It also helps in boosting mood and alleviating stress.

