Karishma Tanna's Women's Day 2022 wish came gift-wrapped like this...

Happy Women's Day 2022! The day, celebrated every year on March 8 all over the world, is dedicated to all the women. On this day, women are celebrated for being just themselves and their struggles in scurrying through their daily lives are respected. The aim of Women's Day is to create a gender equal society and raise awareness against the difficulties faced by women. This year, the United Nations announced the theme of Women's Day as Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow.

Wishes and messages for women have been pouring on social media since the beginning of the day. The celebrities of the tinsel town shared their heartfelt gratitude and wishes for the women in their lives. Karishma Tanna's wish for Women's Day, however, was different from the rest. Karishma chose to share a video of herself doing what makes her feel empowered with the wish for the day.

In the video, Karishma can be seen working out in beast mode at the gym. The actor started with fire hydrant right and left with her thighs being tied together with a belt. In the later part of the video, Karishma can be seen rolling a gym ball with the help of her legs. In the end part of the video, Karishma shared a short snippet of herself performing lunges with her other leg placed on an elevated platform of sorts. With the video, Karishma wrote a warm wish for her fans on Women's Day - "Happy Women''s Day to all you beautiful and strong women out there." Take a look:

The workout routine performed by Karishma comes with multiple health benefits. The fire hydrant routine helps in strengthening and toning the glutes and the core. It also helps in improving the posture and mobility and reducing back pain. Lunges, on the other hand, helps in strengthening the core, butt, and legs. It also helps in toning the body.