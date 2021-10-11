Karishma Tanna’s yoga diaries: Actress aces Pincha Mayurasana and Bakasana in new post

Karishma Tanna is a fitness enthusiast. When not playing characters for the big screen, the actor is usually spotted in her house, engrossed in a yoga position. Karishma swears by yoga and high intensity workouts and it shows on her.

Karishma’s Instagram profile is replete with snippets from her workout routine and she intends to motivate her Instagram family as well through her pictures and videos. In quaint corners of her home, Karishma practices her yoga sessions and they are a marvel for her fans to watch.

The actor never misses her fitness sessions, be it any part of the week. On Monday, Karishma kickstarted the week by acing two different yoga positions. The actor shared the snippets of the same on her Instagram profile and the set of pictures are just too inspiring.

In one of the pictures, Karishma can be seen performing the Pincha Mayurasana pose. Also known as the forearm balance, in this position, Karishma can be seen balancing her entire body on her forearms. Her head and forearms can be seen on the floor, while the rest of her body can be seen in the air – one leg in a straight position forming an incline, and the other leg folded from the knees.

In the other picture, Karishma aced the Bakasana position. She balanced her body on just her palms and lifted her body in the air, with her legs folded near to her waist. “Inversions,” Karishma accompanied the pictures with this word. Take a look:

Pincha Mayurasana and Bakasana, both the positions have multiple health benefits. Pincha Mayurasana, if done regularly, can help in strengthening the arms, neck, chest and belly. It also helps in improving the sense of balance of the body and calming the mind.

Bakasana, on the other hand, strengthens the arms, wrist, glutes and shoulders. If incorporated in the daily fitness routine, Bakasana helps in stretching the upper back and groin, and toning the spine.

