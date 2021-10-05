‘Sore today, stronger tomorrow’ – Karishma Tanna’s fitness mantra for everyday

Bollywood actor Karishma Tanna’s Instagram profile is a guide book for all fitness enthusiasts. The actor swears by high intensity fitness exercises and some of them are not for the faint-hearted. When not playing characters for the big screen, Karishma is usually spotted in her favourite place – the gym.

Karishma makes sure to share videos and pictures of herself engrossed in various fitness routines to try and inspire her Instagram family on taking up the same. A short scroll on her Instagram profile will tell you a lot about the things she loves – fitness, herself and her pet pooch.

On Monday, Karishma had a workout kind of day and she is loving it. In an Instagram reel, the actor shared several snippets of her various fitness exercises and some are simply jaw-dropping. “Sore today, stronger tomorrow,” Karishma accompanied her Instagram video with these words. Take a look at her video here:

In the video, Karishma can be seen doing it all – from creating waves with the fitness battle ropes, to balancing her entire body on an exercise ball and trying out the bird and dog exercise to doing squats on a movable hemisphere and working her back muscles with dumbbells.

ALSO READ: Karishma Tanna’s animal flow workout at gym will pump up your exercise energies

High intensity workouts come with a lot of health benefits. It can help in reduction of heart rate and blood pressure. If done regularly, high intensity workouts help in burning the extra calories and improve oxygen consumption of the body. It improves metabolism and develops the muscles and shapes it.

Karishma keeps sharing snippets of her workout diaries on her Instagram profile. A few days back, she was spotted exercising with weights and working on her chest and triceps. “Back to desi workout,” Karishma captioned her video. The actress is being trained by fitness expert Pawan Jatna.

Karishma Tanna’s workout videos are making us drool, all the while giving us major fitness FOMO.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter.