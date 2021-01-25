Looking for full body workout? Try kickboxing like Karishma Tanna for more perks

Monday marks the onset of the rat race for career making and juggling personal cores all under one roof, amid work from home and if in the lack of time you are looking for that one exercise that can serve as a full body workout, television sensation Karishma Tanna got you sorted. Encouraging fans to be slow but steady towards a fit and healthy lifestyle, Karishma gave a glimpse of her intense workout session which was enough to leave fitness enthusiasts motivated.

Taking to her social media handle, Karishma shared a video straight from the gym, featuring her packing some impressive punches during kickboxing workout. Donning a black sports bra teamed with a pair of black Yoga pants, Karishma completed her attire with a pair of grey running shoes and pulled back her hair in a messy knot to keep them off her face during the rigorous exercise session.

Wearing a pair of black boxing gloves, Karishma was seen sweating it out at the grind. “Let’s sweat it out ... it’s all a process . Slow n steady. Thanku guru @rohityson for always pushing me #kickboxing #love #passion #gym #training (sic),” she shared in the caption.

Benefits:

Kickboxing is a motivating fitness routine and apart from a heart-pumping cardio, it helps in total body workout to whip one into shape in no time. It reduces stress, releases endorphins which give a boost to the mood and help one feel more confident, burns over 800 calories per hour, tones up entire body and is a perfect cross-training workout.

Its added benefits include giving the body and mind a boost, increasing energy levels by breathing hard and sweating out toxins. It also builds up the core muscles and for those who are hunched over a computer all day – it helps better the posture apart from making one reach their fitness goals.

