Want to build strength without bulk? Try kettlebell workout like Karishma Tanna
- If you are short on time and looking for an entire body workout, Karishma Tanna got you sorted with a sneak peek of her ‘functional day’ at the gym, sweats and ‘cries’ out the ‘torture’ with kettlebell fitness routine | Watch
With work and play both at home amid Covid-19 lockdown, fitness enthusiasts barely have the time to tone their bodies as they juggle additional responsibilities but Naagin star Karishma Tanna’s latest workout video was enough to leave fans motivated. If you too are short on time and looking for an entire body workout, Karishma got you sorted with a sneak peek of her “functional day” at the gym which featured her sweating and crying out the “torture” with kettlebell fitness routine for long term health benefits.
Taking to her social media handle, the television sensation shared a video that gave a glimpse of her intense workout session at the gym. From Russian kettlebell swings to squats with the gym equipment, the diva worked on building strength without bulk and we are inspired to hit the grind this evening.
Donning a pink sports bra teamed with a black spaghetti top and a pair of black Yoga pants, Karishma looked ready to kill the sporty look. She completed her athleisure wear with a pair of grey sneakers and pulled back her hair in a high ponytail to keep her tresses off her face during the rigorous exercise session.
She shared in the video’s caption, “Functional training Do what you love , love what u do (sic).” As the workout progressed, Karishma pulled back her hair in a top knot and those who know what a leg day at gym feels like could relate with the complaint in the caption that read, “Functional day it is Torture by @rohityson Hahahahaha #love #gym #workout #reels #reelsinstagram (sic).”
Benefits:
Exercising with the kettlebell helps one to build their core muscles as well as the upper body and lower body strength. The target muscles during the exercise are the hamstrings and the quads.
Apart from shaping a lean, toned and firm physique, kettlebells are great at working your glutes, increasing power endurance, bridging the gap between cardio and strength training and burning fat which aides in weightloss. The horn or handle of the kettlebell is often thicker than that of a dumbbell which helps in increasing grip strength.
Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Want to build strength without bulk? Try kettlebell workout like Karishma Tanna
- If you are short on time and looking for an entire body workout, Karishma Tanna got you sorted with a sneak peek of her ‘functional day’ at the gym, sweats and ‘cries’ out the ‘torture’ with kettlebell fitness routine | Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Is wearing one mask enough?
- Doctors think that in most situations wearing one mask that fits properly can be enough but more than one face mask might be required in some cases. Read one:
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kate Middleton's selfie video on Instagram marks 'Children's Mental Health Week'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Study: Psychiatric drugs may affect men and women differently
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vaccine skepticism lurks in town famous for syphilis study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tisca Chopra inspires fitness freaks to try these leg exercises during Pilates
- From jack rabbit long stretch on Pilates reformer to working out with a magic circle, Tisca Chopra nails some hard core exercises on ‘manic Monday’ and we are super charged to hit the grind this work week
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shahid Kapoor sets fitness goals as he sweats it out in the gym
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Women undergo less aggressive heart surgery, experience worse outcomes than men
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mandira Bedi on returning to gym after a year: 'It was like going dancing again'
- Mandira Bedi serves Monday motivation in new fitness video as she returns to gym for aerobic exercises, cardio workout, planks and more after almost a year
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Panel finds more gene mutations, treatment targets for leukemia
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
You only need a pinch of hing for these 8 amazing health benefits
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Malaika Arora urges fans to start February on a fitter note with new Yoga post
- Malaika Arora took to her Instagram account and posted an image of herself doing the Utthita Vasisthasana. The actor also talked about the benefits and shared the steps to do the asana correctly.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Alternate type of surgery may prevent total knee replacement
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Researchers study how facial ageing is accelerated by fat loss
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Study: Intricacies during pregnancy connected to higher risk of death
- A recent study done by the CHUM Research Centre has shown that women who go through serious complications during their pregnancies are more likely to die post-delivery.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox