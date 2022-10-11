Karwa Chauth 2022: Fasting tips, dos and don'ts for pregnant women

Karwa Chauth 2022: Karwa Chauth is almost here. The festival that falls on the fourth day of the month of Kartik as per Hindu lunisolar calendar is being celebrated on October 13 (Thursday) this year. On this day, married women from North India, observe a day-long fast from sunrise to moonrise without having food and water. Before the sunrise, women take a bath and eat sargi, the traditional pre-dawn meal prepared by mother-in-law, which has a variety of foods like fruits, dry fruit, sweet, roti, rice apart from a drink or beverage that can keep the fasting woman hydrated and prevent issues like headaches or acidity. Many pregnant women also observe Karwa Chauth but does it pose any risk to the mother or the unborn child? Experts say it is important to modify Karwa Chauth fasting rituals while pregnancy to ensure there is no risk to the expecting mother and her baby. (Also read: Karwa Chauth: Foods to include and avoid in your sargi thali for healthy fasting)

"With Karwa Chauth around the corner, many pregnant women are wondering whether it is safe for them to fast or not? The answer to this puzzle depends on how strictly the fasting is carried out, any complications associated with pregnancy and the duration of pregnancy. In other words, modification and flexibility may be required for pregnant ladies to enjoy the vibes of Karwa Chauth fasting. However, women who have pregnancy complicated with anemia, high blood pressure and diabetes should not carry out fasting as it restricts them to take only certain food groups and cereals. Moreover, not taking supplements and medicines on account of fasting may be detrimental," says Dr Neha Gupta, Senior Consultant, Obs & Gyne, Fortis Hospital, Noida.

Dr Neha Gupta and Palak Midha, Dietician and Founder Palak Notes shares fasting tips for pregnant women to avoid any complications during pregnancy.

- Falahar fast over nirjala fast: Consider keeping a falahar fast, which allows fruits, milk and milk products, nuts and seeds, says Dr Gupta.

- Eat fruits: Eat a variety of fruits, such as bananas, pomegranates, and papayas, as they contain a lot of fiber, which aids you in remaining fixated throughout the day, says Midha.

- Consume nuts: Dr Gupta advises fasting ladies who are pregnant to avoid snacks and chips and instead eat plateful of fruits and veggies. "Consume dried fruits and nuts as they are rich in protein and fats which can keep you full for a long time," according to Midha

- Do not dehydrate yourself: Dr Gupta says it's better to drink fruit juice, milk and water during your Karwa Chauth fast while you are pregnant. "If you do not meet the necessary water intake, it can lead to dehydration, severe bouts of nausea and vomiting and gastric problems. Hence, proper care is very important," says the expert.

- Avoid tea and coffee: Midha urges pregnant women to avoid coffee and tea as they are diuretics and prevent the body from getting dehydrated.

- Avoid exertion: Dr Gupta also adds that one must discuss with their doctor if it is safe to fast. "Avoid the festive stress and make sure you get an ample amount of rest," says the expert.

- Consume pink salt with water if you do not want blood sugar regulation abnormalities. "Take Vitamin D, Omega-3, and Multivitamin supplements in the morning," says Midha.

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter