Karwa Chauth 2024 pre-fast nutrition guide: Foods to avoid and eat for sustained energy

Karwa Chauth 2024: Karwa Chauth involves the tradition of observing fast till moonrise – this ritual is usually observed by married women. However, when fasting is observed for long hours, dehydration is a health concern. It is important to consume a healthy diet before and after the fast to stay fit throughout the day. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Anshul Singh, Team Leader, Clinical Nutrition and Dietetics Department, Artemis Hospitals, said, “Karwa Chauth includes a pre-fast meal, the Sargi, which provides all the nutrition for the stamina during the dawn-to-moonrise fast. A balanced approach to nutrition can help you avoid fatigue and dehydration.” “Karwa Chauth includes a pre-fast meal, the Sargi, which provides all the nutrition for the stamina during the dawn-to-moonrise fast," said Anshul Singh.(Unsplash)

ALSO READ: Karwa Chauth 2024: Fasting tips for women with diabetes

Complex carbohydrates

Begin your Sargi with a food item that has high complex carbohydrate content. It can be oats, quinoa, or brown rice because these materials give the body a slow and steady release of energy that keeps you fuller for a longer time.

Protein-rich foods

Inclusion of protein foods is a must in reducing muscle breakdown and retention of strength. A few good options would be paneer, yoghurt, a handful of soaked nuts and seeds, almonds, walnuts, and chia seeds.

ALSO READ: Karwa Chauth 2023: How to celebrate the first Karwa Chauth? Top rituals and traditions for newly married couples

Hydrate

Don’t forget the importance of hydration. Drinking lots of water or taking hydrating foods like cucumber, oranges, and watermelon will keep one from getting dehydrated during the fast. Even drinking coconut water or buttermilk an hour before fasting can also help restore a little electrolyte and prevent the possibility of dehydration.

Fibre-rich foods

Include fibre-rich fruits, such as an apple, banana, or pear, in your pre-fast meal. The fruits will give you good doses of vitamins and minerals while keeping your digestion smooth.

ALSO READ: Karwa Chauth 2023: Tips for working women to fast

Foods to avoid

Akshata Chavan, Clinical Dietician at Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central, added that certain food items should be avoided in the pre-fasting meal. “Avoid refined sugars and processed foods, as they cause blood sugar spikes followed by energy crashes. Too much salt can lead to dehydration, so keep it minimal.”

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.