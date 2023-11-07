Katrina Kaif reveals how she trained for Tiger 3 to deliver 'dynamic action'; shares intense workout videos: Watch

Katrina Kaif commits everything when she is preparing for her roles. The star recently shared with her fans on social media how she trained for her upcoming film with Salman Khan, Tiger 3. Katrina revealed that she pushed her limits to deliver more dynamic action than before and posted videos of herself training at the gym. The clips show the actor training intensely by doing different workout routines. Scroll through to see her videos.

How Katrina Kaif trained for her role in Tiger 3

Katrina Kaif revealed how she trained for Tiger 3 in a new Instagram post. (Instagram)

Katrina Kaif took to Instagram to share videos of herself practising various workout routines, rehearsing action scenes, recuperating with her trainer, and a still from the much-talked-about fight scene in a hammam in Turkey - where she is wearing a towel. The actor shared the post with a long note where she discussed her training schedule and how she created an alter ego to help her push her body's limits. She wrote, “For me, when Tiger time comes, it's about pushing my limits, testing my endurance, and finding that strength within. Someone once told me, 'Pain is just another sensation. Don't be afraid of it, don't run from the pain.' Many days, I was so tired; it felt different this time...tougher.”

She added, "My body was sore, but I would tell myself to take it as a challenge and see how much I could face today. During training, we created an alter ego. So even if I was tired, SHE wasn't tired; she was going to war! Your mind will stop you much before your body does. Once you decide, commit and do it...no matter what! And the work is ALWAYS worth it. I think we were able to deliver even more dynamic action than before, and that's always our intention...To be better...Now waiting to share #Tiger3 with the world...nervous, excited...Just a few more days to go."

Meanwhile, the first clip in the post shows Katrina doing squats with a Kettlebell. The second clip is of the actor rehearsing an action sequence with her team. The third and fourth clip shows her practising full-body and lower-body strengthening and stretching exercises.

About Tiger 3

Meanwhile, the upcoming spy film Tiger 3 will be released on November 12 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages. It is the third part of the Tiger franchise. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, it also stars Emraan Hashmi. He plays the role of the antagonist.

