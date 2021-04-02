Katrina Kaif shares new fitness videos, works out with Vicky Kaushal's trainer

Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif always leaves us stunned whenever she shares a fitness video and she has done it once again. The actor who is famous for her lean figure puts in a lot of hard work and sweat in order to maintain her physique and it is quite evident with her workout videos. Be it Pilates, weight training or flow work out, the Bharat actor is always on her A-game.

The latest fitness video that Katrina posted shows the actor wearing a blue sports bra over which she donned an orange crop top while flaunting her washboard abs. She teamed it with a pair of black Yoga pants and matching black sneakers. To complete her gym look, the 37-year-old tied her hair in a tight braid and looked radiant with the workout glow.

In the clip, Katrina can be seen nailing various exercises including different versions of squats, leg raises, lunges, push-ups and flow workout among others. The actor who is preparing for an upcoming film, shared the inspiring video with the caption, "Learning new things, finding my flow, force nothing , let it happen #preptime (sic)."

One thing that fans of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal noticed was that the trainer Katrina was working out with, has also been training Vicky Kaushal lately. Mustafa Radhieka Ahmed, who makes a cameo in this video, has even been appearing a lot in Vicky's workout Instagram stories where the actor trains with weights.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal with their trainer (Instagram/ katrinakaif and vickykaushal09)

These videos left us breathless.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif will soon be seen in the film Sooryavanshi in which she will be seen sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar. She is also a part of the film Phone Bhoot which stars Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the lead roles. The actor has started shooting for Tiger 3 opposite Salman Khan.

