Katrina Kaif nails summer look in ribbed crop top and denim shorts, see pics

Summers are here and it is time to say goodbye to those snug jackets and comfy hoodies and embrace the flowy dresses, shorts and cotton tops. If you are looking for some summer wardrobe inspiration, you should head over to Katrina Kaif's Instagram. The actor is channelling summer vibes from head-to-toe. The Bharat actor recently got a new haircut and well, like every other girl, she grabbed the opportunity and took some nice pictures for her Instagram flaunting the new look.

Apart from her gorgeous open slightly wavy locks, which looked perfect for summer, it was her casual and comfy outfit that grabbed the attention of her fans. For the posts, the actor wore a bodycon crop top flaunting her enviable curves. The sky blue spaghetti strap top had ribbed details all over making it one of the most trendy pieces this summer. She teamed it with a pair of classic mini denim shorts. The two different shades of blue perfectly complimented each other.

For the impromptu shoot, Katrina kept her makeup minimal and was seen with a subtle eyeshadow which she teamed with an eyeliner, mascara-clad lashes, a little bit of blush and nude lipstick. The actor shared the image on Instagram with the caption, "New day New haircut New film (sic)." She also posted a video flaunting her recently chopped locks and captioned it, "That kinda day (sic)."

Katrina is truly the queen of casual wear and she keeps on proving it again and again. Whenever she shares new pictures on Instagram, they go viral. Check out some of her comfy looks:

On the work front, Katrina Kaif is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Sooryavanshi which also stars Akshay Kumar in the lead role. She is also working on her film Phone Bhoot and she has started shooting for Tiger 3.

