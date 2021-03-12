Katrina Kaif blushes in pink sweater as she preaches simple way to being happy

Nobody does effortless fashion like Katrina Kaif, who recently took to her Instagram to share a simple yet profound thought and looked absolutely stunning while doing so. The Tiger Zinda Hai actor shared a photo of herself beaming in a pale pink sweater and light blue denims, her dark hair in loose waves, Katrina skipped the accessories and opted for a natural, dewy look for her face. Katrina captioned the post with a quote by Leo Tolstoy that read, "If you want to be happy, be." Katrina's make-up brand Kay Beauty recently also launched 20 new foundation shades that aim to match most Indian skin tones. Katrina's feed was flooded with images from the ad shoot of the new Kay Beauty Hydrating Foundation.





In the ad women of all colours and sizes smiled brilliantly at the camera, dancing and goofing around. Katrina shared about her experience shooting for the ad, "Where there is a woman there is magic - And what a magical day it was shooting with these gorgeous ladies - One of my greatest joys since starting Kay Beauty, has been all the days I get to be with so many amazing women , it has added so much to me as a person and taught me so much about the strength women have when we are together."





On the professional front, Katrina has 'Tiger 3', 'Phone Bhoot', 'Sooryavanshi' and a superhero movie with Ali Abbas Zafar coming up. In July 2020, actor Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, and Siddhant Chaturvedi announced that they are all set to team up for an upcoming horror-comedy film 'Phone Bhoot'.

The trio took to Instagram to share the first look of the film through a poster in which the actors were seen dressed in black-coloured suits with white-coloured shirts underneath them.

The movie has been directed by Gurmmeet Singh and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under their banner Excel Entertainment. 'Phone Bhoot', penned by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath, marks the first-ever collaboration between the three actors.