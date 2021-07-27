Katrina Kaif works like a beast to be her fittest best for Salman Khan's Tiger 3

The new schedule of Tiger 3, which is the third film in the successful Ek Tha Tiger franchise, has begun at YRF Studios in Mumbai with lead actors Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan under a closely guarded set with no picture leaks expected. However, in an appreciation post for her trainers this Tuesday, Katrina gave fans a glimpse of her intense training session for the upcoming action flick.

From stretches to kicks, the Bollywood diva is training for some jaw-dropping and hugely risky action sequences in director Maneesh Sharma’s Tiger 3 and the shoot will physically challenge her and Salman to push their bodies to the limit. Taking to her social media handle, Katrina shared a video featuring her with her trainers inside a workout studio lined with mattresses.

Donning a white spaghetti top teamed with a pair of black tights in some clips and dressed in a grey sweatshirt in others, Katrina pulled back her sleek tresses into a high braid hairstyle to keep her locks off her face during the intense training session. The video opens to her leaning on the mirror wall while stretching one leg as high as possible and the other on floor, balancing her body weight.

This was followed by rotating toe touches, some rolling and kickboxing sessions. Katrina shared in the caption, “#work ………….actually I would be nothing without the amazing teachers and trainers who work so patiently with me @kuldeepshashi learning something new everyday (sic).”

Benefits:

Apart from improving posture and decreasing muscle soreness, stretching can improve the range of motion, prevent loss of range of motion, decrease back pain and help prevent injury. It manages stress and relieves post-exercise aches and pains by reducing muscular tension and enhancing muscular relaxation.

Stretches can be accommodated into everyday workout routine to reap the greatest gains but lasting improvement in flexibility can also be achieved if one stretches at least two or three times a week as it makes the short and tight muscles flexible, strong and healthy. This simple exercise helps one to burn calories at a faster rate and allows the entire body to lose weight better.

Rotating toe touches targets the muscles in lower body and are a great exercise for raising heart rate and burning calories. It displays flexibility in lower back, glutes, ankles and hamstrings and improves speed, balance and foot-handling skills.

Kickboxing is a motivating fitness routine and apart from a heart-pumping cardio, it helps in total body workout to whip one into shape in no time. It reduces stress, releases endorphins which give a boost to the mood and help one feel more confident, burns over 800 calories per hour, tones up entire body and is a perfect cross-training workout.

Its added benefits include giving the body and mind a boost, increasing energy levels by breathing hard and sweating out toxins. It also builds up the core muscles and for those who are hunched over a computer all day – it helps better the posture apart from making one reach their fitness goals.

